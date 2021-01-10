Contests for young writers, free help for job seekers, call for artists

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

An essay contest based upon Dr. Martin Luther King’s teachings is open to all Norwalk Public School students, according to a press release. Three cash prizes will be awarded, courtesy of Norwalk Branch NAACP: 1st place $100, 2nd place $50, and 3rd place $25. The essays should discuss one or more of these three forms of equity: educational equity, environmental equity, and racial justice equity. Each category will get certificates from the Norwalk Public Library.

“Dr. King’s legacy continues to be felt in Connecticut, the United States, and around the Globe,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “I encourage all Norwalk students to submit an essay, and while there can only be a few winners, I hope all in our community will read their important words. These are our future leaders who will help ensure that one day we will fulfill Dr. King’s vision.”

Contest rules:

Word limits : 500 (grades 9-12), 300 (grades 6-8), and 100-200 (grades k-5). Pictures are optional for elementary school submissions.

: 500 (grades 9-12), 300 (grades 6-8), and 100-200 (grades k-5). Pictures are optional for elementary school submissions. Include a cover sheet containing student’s name, school, phone number, home address and email address. Do not state this info within the essay itself, because submissions will be judged anonymously.

containing student’s name, school, phone number, home address and email address. Do not state this info within the essay itself, because submissions will be judged anonymously. Limit of one essay per student.

of one essay per student. Submit the essays to [email protected]

the essays to [email protected] Entry deadline is Thursday Jan. 14 at 5 p.m.

is Thursday Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. All contestants will receive a confirmation of their submission. Contestants not receiving confirmation the day after submission should call (203) 899-2780 ext. 15127.

will receive a confirmation of their submission. Contestants not receiving confirmation the day after submission should call (203) 899-2780 ext. 15127. Winners will be announced during a Dr. King celebration via Zoom Tuesday Jan. 19 6:30-8:30 p.m. Advance registration for this program is said to be available here.

The contest judges are:

State Sen. Bob Duff

Alex Knopp, President, Norwalk Public Library Board of Directors

James Martinez, Director of School Counseling, Norwalk Public Schools

Vicki Oatis, Director of Children’s Services, Norwalk Public Library

Norwalk Branch NAACP representatives Rosa Murray, Dr. Lynne Moore, and Shirley Mosby

Novelette Peterkin, Chief Executive Director, The Carver Foundation of Norwalk, Inc.

Submit entries for Lockwood-Mathews Museum’s new juried exhibition and annual young writers competition

Budding tri-state area fiction writers in grades 6 through 8 can take part in the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s 8th annual young writers competition, “A Scientist Visits the Mansion,” according to a press release. Contestants should submit a non-violent short story set in the Mansion between 1868-1938, involving a famous or infamous late 19th century doctor or scientist along with Mansion residents and real or fictitious Mansion visitors. The descriptions of the Mansion’s rooms provided on the Museum’s website can be woven into the narrative, along with details sourced from period doctors and scientists’ biographies.

Submissions will be accepted Feb.1-June 4. Winners will be notified by mid-September, and they and their families will be guests of honor at the Awards Ceremony Sunday Nov. 21 2-4 p.m.

Requirements and guidelines are said to be forthcoming. For more info, contact Education Program Director Iliana Begetis at (203) 838-9799, ext.6, or [email protected]

An art show

Artists are invited to submit digital entries for the juried exhibition “Socially Distant Art: Creativity in Lockdown” planned for April 8-Aug. 29 in the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Billiards Room. Online jurying will be conducted by trustee Julyen Norman and artist/trustee Gail Inges, who will choose approximately 30 pandemic era-related works in watercolor, oil, acrylic, drawing, pastel, small sculpture, mixed media, photography, monotype, monoprint, or fiber art, not to exceed 5 feet on all sides.

A $35 entry fee for 4 images includes a year’s membership. The application form, accompanied by further details, is here. Artist wishing to contact the Mansion Museum staff are invited to do so at [email protected]

Library offers help for job seekers

Job seekers can get help from a series of free 90-minute interactive job search skills seminars presented via Zoom by Norwalk Public Library, according to a press release.

“ Create a Great Resume ” (Thursday Jan. 14, 1-2:30 p.m.) will put forth attention-getting tactics, current standards and styles, and pitfalls to avoid.

” (Thursday Jan. 14, 1-2:30 p.m.) will put forth attention-getting tactics, current standards and styles, and pitfalls to avoid. “ Social Networking for Employment” (Thursday Feb. 18, 1-2:30 p.m.) Online presence is increasingly necessary for establishing a candidate’s credibility. This workshop will discuss best uses of the tools and resources available on key networking sites.

for Employment” (Thursday Feb. 18, 1-2:30 p.m.) Online presence is increasingly necessary for establishing a candidate’s credibility. This workshop will discuss best uses of the tools and resources available on key networking sites. Microsoft Excel I & II (Wednesday Mar. 17-Thursday Mar. 18, 1-2:30 p.m.) Excel is an indispensable tool for organizing, formatting, and calculating data via spreadsheets.

To register and get further info, contact [email protected]

The seminars are a presentation of The American Job Center Career Coach which is said to be a leading non-profit workforce development organization.