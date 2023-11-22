Quantcast
Convicted felon accused of leaving gun at Post Road Diner

(Norwalk Police Department)
Christopher James Miles. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Norwalk man recently left a 9mm Glock handgun loaded with 13 bullets in the Post Road Diner men’s room, Norwalk Police said.

Christopher James Miles, 38, of 29 Suncrest Road was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and charged with Criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine, a news release said. Bond was $500,000 and Miles’ court date is Dec. 5.

The report of a gun at the diner came in Sept. 13, police said. The Detective Bureau investigated and determined that Miles left it there.

Miles is a convicted felon and not allowed by law to possess a firearm, the news release said. He was arrested at home.

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

