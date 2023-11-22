Convicted felon accused of leaving gun at Post Road Diner

A Norwalk man recently left a 9mm Glock handgun loaded with 13 bullets in the Post Road Diner men’s room, Norwalk Police said.
Christopher James Miles, 38, of 29 Suncrest Road was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and charged with Criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine, a news release said. Bond was $500,000 and Miles’ court date is Dec. 5.
The report of a gun at the diner came in Sept. 13, police said. The Detective Bureau investigated and determined that Miles left it there.
Miles is a convicted felon and not allowed by law to possess a firearm, the news release said. He was arrested at home.
