Cops search Washington St. smoke shops, arrest workers

Norwalk Police said Monday officers executed search and seizure warrants at two Washington Street smoke shops Friday evening, resulting in an employee being arrested at each location and the seizure of alleged drug contraband.

Members of the department’s Special Services Division searched Sono One Shop, 83 Washington St., and Exotic Smoke Shop, 68A Washington St., in response to numerous complaints of vape/tobacco sales to minors, and illegal sales of marijuana and items containing high levels of THC, according to a news release from Public Information Office Sgt. Ryan Evarts.

THC is Tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, also called hemp, according to Wikipedia.

After allegedly finding gummies, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges/pens containing THC or marijuana, as well as cannabis flower packages, at Sono One Stop, officers arrested employee Evary L. Zorrilla Jr., 24, of 94 Washington St., Norwalk.

Zorrilla was charged with consumer protection violations of illegal sale or manufacture of cannabis, and possession of more than 1.5 ounces, but less than 5 ounces, of cannabis.

Zorrilla was released on these charges on a promise to appear in court.

Zorrilla also was found to have two outstanding warrants for illegal sale of tobacco to minors, with combined bonds of $1,050.

Zorrilla was scheduled to appear in court June 21.

Officers allegedly found THC-containing gummies and vape products, marijuana pouches, pre-rolled joints, and packaging material in the register area and backroom at the Exotic Smoke Shop, resulting in the arrest of employee Barsha Sapkota, 25, of 11 Bridge St., Norwalk.

Sapkota was charged with consumer protection violations of possession of more than 1.5 ounces, but less than 5 ounces, of cannabis, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal sale of one kilogram or more of cannabis.

Sapkota was held on $1,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court June 21.

  1. Adam Blank

    No more smoke shops. Let’s prohibit them in Norwalk. They add nothing of value to the community.

