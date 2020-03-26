Coronavirus update: Recovery bridge loans for Connecticut businesses

The state’s Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) has created a $25 million short-term loan program for Connecticut businesses that are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. These interest-free loans of up to $75,000 are available to businesses that employ no more than 100 people, and they must be repaid within a year. A six month extension may be granted upon request.

For more information on the program, eligibilty requirements, the application process, and a Q&A document, click here.

To complete an application, click here.

As a reminder, the state continues to maintain a web portal with the most updated information and statistics on COVID-19, as well as an FAQ document that is updated regularly.

Email: [email protected] ct.gov

