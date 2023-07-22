Corrected tax bills mailed to Norwalk residents

The taxpayer’s view of the Tax Collector’s office in 2021.

NORWALK, Conn. — About 4,100 Norwalkers will shortly receive corrected tax bills, a Friday news release said. The envelopes stamped “Revised Tax Bill” in red ink are going to 5% of Norwalk residents.

About 300 of the folks who qualify for Elderly or Disabled Tax Credit Program have been sent amended bills, as the original bills featured an inaccurate tax credit amount, the release said. These folks can also check their bills online at www.norwalkct.gov/taxcollector.

About 3,800 residents received motor vehicle bills based on inaccurate assessments, the release said. “The Tax Assessor’s Office is making the appropriate adjustments, and the Tax Collector’s Office will send corrected tax bills to these individuals. If residents have any questions about the assessed value of their motor vehicle, they can contact the Tax Assessor’s Office to discuss the valuation by calling (203) 854-7888.”

Some of the inaccuracies are being addressed online. Again, you can check your bill online at www.norwalkct.gov/taxcollector.

If you’ve already paid the bill and receive an amended version, you can contact the Tax Collector’s Office at (203) 854-7731 to request a refund. By State Statute, you have three years from the tax bill’s due date to request a refund.

A problematic transition to new tax collection and assessment software has plagued Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli for months.

“This was a really, really tough year for the assessor’s division and for my division,” she said during a recent City Hall meeting.

“It’s really a data error. The software runs properly,” Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz said. “…The motor vehicles are run through a state program where they value the vehicles. I don’t know the exact percentages, but maybe it’s 20% of the vehicles that we get from the state don’t have any value.” Tax assessor then assign a value.

“The City of Norwalk apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the news release said. “The City’s Tax Assessor and Tax Collector’s offices switched to a new assessment and tax collection software earlier this year, which caused issues. Simultaneously, the Tax Assessor’s office is working to determine the source of the incorrect assessed values regarding the motor vehicles.”

Residents have until Aug. 7 to pay their bills without interest.

