Costco files appeal claiming Planning and Zoning Commission “acted illegally, arbitrarily” by adding certain conditions of approval

A look at the planned expansion of Costco on Connecticut Avenue

In February, when the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Costco’s plans to expand its current footprint on Connecticut Avenue, it added a few conditions to that approval that the applicant opposed.

While attorneys for Costco objected to the conditions at the time, the company has now made its objections official by filing an appeal in Stamford/Norwalk Superior Court.

The main conditions Costco is objecting to include requirements to add solar and install fiber optic cables along Connecticut Avenue that would help “facilitate adaptive signalization along this section of the corridor.”

Costco claims the “Commission acted illegally, arbitrarily, and in abuse of discretion” by imposing these conditions. Its appeal states that the commission “lacked any statutory or regulatory authority” to impose both the solar and fiber optic conditions and that the conditions were imposed “after the close of the public hearing, without providing a legally adequate opportunity for the plaintiffs to respond or rebut.”

The commission’s requirements for approving the special permit application included:

That the applicant shall explore the feasibility of installing rooftop solar atop the existing Costco building. The analysis shall be presented and reviewed with staff prior to obtaining a zoning permit.

That the applicant shall install rooftop solar panels on the rooftop of the new tire center building, oriented to capture the maximum solar exposure.

That the applicant shall install a solar canopy atop the new decked parking extension to the greatest extent possible. A plan shall be presented and reviewed with staff prior to obtaining a zoning permit.

That the applicant shall be responsible for the installation of fiber optic cables to facilitate adaptive signalization along this section of the corridor.

The appeal argues that the city’s regulations for a special permit “do not require solar and that the application complied with all applicable special permit standards.”

At the meeting at which the project was approved, John Knuff, the attorney representing Costco, told the commission that it “had no authority” to make these requirements.

“There was no authority with the commission to require solar panels on any of these,” he said. “There’s no authority for the commission to require us to provide money for the fiber optics. And we don’t know whether that system is even going to be installed. There’s nothing in your regulations that are applicable to this regulation that gives the commission the authority to require those.”

However, staff members pushed back, saying that because it was a special permit application—and not a project that was allowed “as of right”—the commission could make these requirements.

“That’s how we outlined it in the memo, that in our opinion, through the special permit criteria, you have the ability under the discretion of a special permit,” Steve Kleppin, the City’s director of planning and zoning, said.

Bryan Baker, the City’s principal planner, also argued that requiring solar was a fair benefit to the city for allowing Costco to expand and demolish the Doubletree Hotel, which was part of its application.

“There’s a significant amount of carbon that goes into one, demolishing an existing concrete structure, and then two, building an asphalt or concrete parking structure, for that’s essentially just an impervious surface,” Baker said. “So I think it’s reasonable for the health of the City and for the health of the environment to request that that carbon be offset.”

At the meeting, Costco officials, including Mark Marchisano, the company’s director of real estate development, said that the solar requirements were not feasible and that he would have had a more in-depth conversation if Norwalk would be “willing to give me money to help offset those costs.”

The appeal is looking for the court to: “declare the solar conditions void and of no force;” “declare the fiber optic condition void and of no force;” “direct the commission to revise the resolution in accordance with the law;” and find “such other relief as is just and proper.”

The city did not respond to a request for comment.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a special executive session that is not open to the public on Wednesday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss this appeal.