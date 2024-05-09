Council committee takes next steps to “unlock” funding for Webster Lot

The Webster Lot in November 2021.

As part of Norwalk’s efforts to redevelop the Webster Lot in South Norwalk, the city has been working to secure outside funding for the remediation needed to clean up the site and for infrastructure on it.

Norwalk has so far received $11 million from the state for this project: $3 million from the Department of Economic and Community Development through their brownfields grant program and $8 million from the department’s community investment fund program for infrastructure work on the site.

But in order to access that funding, the city needs to enter into agreements with the state, according to Brian Bidolli, the director of the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, which has been in charge of the city’s efforts on this lot. The Economic and Community Development Committee voted unanimously to advance these agreements for a full council vote on Tuesday, May 14.

“Ultimately if we do not have these resources that affects the price tag and the cost of the lot for the prospective purchasers, which is obviously to the detriment of the city,” Bidolli said. “We’re really relying on the state resources to fulfill the funding gaps.”

Because the city is still in active negotiations with the developer, it does not yet have an official agreement laying out the conditions of the public-private partnership, known as a Land Disposition Agreement. That item would also have to be approved by the Common Council, once a draft is ready.

However, because Norwalk needs to “secure those funds and advance our negotiation,” according to Bidolli, the state has agreed to put the funds in an escrow account, which the city will be able to unlock once an official agreement with the developer is in place.

Darin Callahan, an attorney for the city, said the state has started requiring these types of agreements to access funding a few years ago to ensure that it’s going to “get what they want” from the grant agreement. For example, if a requirement of a grant is that there is some affordable housing component, this agreement is a way to make sure that piece is included.

The agreements for these projects include requirements for environmental remediation and infrastructure upgrades.

A look at the Webster Lot project

Bidolli described the Webster Lot project as the “redevelopment of the existing surface parking lot into a 430- to 480-unit mixed-use residential village right there in the heart of downtown.”

“I know it’s been on the books for a long time. There’s been a number of planning studies all the way back to 2004,” he said.

Bidolli said they’ve spent the last six to nine months negotiating with a “qualified developer” and one of the biggest parts of that negotiation is making sure the funding works.

“One thing that encumbers the Webster Lot is a history of contamination,” he said. “So there is about a $5 to $5.5 million price tag to clean up that site.”

Getting outside funding to address the clean-up costs has been a priority, Bidolli said, in order to “make the numbers work on the site” given some of the other requirements that the developer will have, such as the parking requirements on the site.

Through the $3 million state grant and a $2 million grant from the EPA, he said they’re “pretty confident” they have the funding to clean up the site, once the city officially approves the agreements.

The $8 million goes toward infrastructure improvements on the site that need to “be upgraded in order to facilitate development,” he said.

Those items include upgrading a “very, very old brick sewer line that runs through the site,” and the relocation of utilities.

“We’ve been in negotiation mode, trying to make sure that the finances work on the site and make sure that obviously, any public-private partnership with the city is well represented, and that we’re deriving the maximum public benefit that we can,” Bidolli said.

While there’s no official timing on the project, Callahan said the “contemplation by DECD is that we will have a LDA for them to review and approve—as well as the council—within a reasonable time period.”