Council considers banning ‘unhealthy’ gas-powered leaf blowers

NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council is considering a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and looking for ways to ease the potential economic impact on professional landscapers, should it go ahead.

With everyone staying home due to the pandemic, “We all became acutely aware of the constant drone of leaf blowers from early spring to the late fall months,” Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) said. “I began to hear from our constituents, asking me if there was anything we could do about this disruptive and irritating state of affairs. So I started to research leaf blowers. They’re affecting gardens, our environment and our own health. And I was surprised at what I found.”

When Shanahan invited four ban-supporting speakers to the Nov. 15 Ordinance Committee meeting, seven Norwalk citizens pitched in with comments.

“The blasting air injures and kills insects and other wildlife and disturbs and removes the shelter that insects rely on to overwinter the leaves. We need insects to both pollinate plants and our food supply and we need them also for the health of our soil,” Audrey Cozzarin said, quoting a 2011 Edmonds study a saying, “a commercial gas-powered leaf blower spews many times more toxic pollutants than a 6200-pound high performance Ford pickup truck.”

Recent projections show the rate of insect decline is 9% per year, Kevin Tepas said. “That means that every year we have only 91% of the insects that we had the year before. These are the insects that allow the food chain to exist.”

Flax Hill Road was quiet when she moved there in 1996 but now the leaf blower noise is “literally unbearable,” Tracey Dinkin said. Locals seem to love wildlife but “blowing hot desert air” onto the leaves doesn’t help. “It’s sucking the moisture out. And we already have a situation with the environment where it doesn’t rain as much as we need it to.”

Betsy Wrenn called it a mental health issue. “I just feel like life isn’t worth living. Why do we even have suburbs? … I might as well go live at the airport, at LaGuardia, it’s just as loud.” And it’s not just the landscapers sending “filth and stench” into her yard, it’s the neighbors, she said. “It’s like a male hobby is to go out and just blast everything for hours.”

Sarah Evans of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, one of the invited experts, said the particulate matter a gas-powered leaf blower produces contains “known carcinogens, hydrocarbons and gases that contribute to climate change, and also form secondary pollutants like ozone.” Two-stroke non-road engines are “a major source of air pollutants” and a study done by the California Air Resources Board “estimated that using a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour is the equivalent of 15 hours of driving a Toyota Camry.”

She’s concerned about her small children when “all of this yard equipment is running outside,” but also for elderly neighbors. “We’re particularly concerned about this type of air pollution, because it penetrates deep into the lungs,” Evans said. “It’s not only associated with increased respiratory illnesses, and asthma and lung cancer, we also see some evidence that particulate matter from air pollution exposure was associated with increased COVID-19 severity during the pandemic.”

But there’s also the noise, as the low-frequency gas-powered leaf blower sound “can impact neighbors at a pretty far distance,” and “noise pollution is “characterized by the Environmental Protection Agency as a pollutant and regulated as a pollutant,” she said.

“This is about rethinking leaf removal,” said Alice Ely, a University of Connecticut Advanced Master Gardener and Master Composter. “…We need to rethink yard cleanup for the sake of all creatures, and sterile gardens make for silent springs; think of them as food deserts for all the creatures who make up the ecosystem that we depend on.”

Many people have noticed that there aren’t as many fireflies around as there used to be and the leaf blowing is one of the reasons why, Ely said.

The level of particulate matter around the operator of a gas leaf blower “has been found to be 54 times higher than at one of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles,” Valerie Seiling Jacobs said in a statement read to the Committee by Norwalk River Watershed Association President Louise Washer.

According to Jacobs, the use of lawn equipment results in an estimated 17 million gallons of fuel being spilled into American soil every year due, making its way to water supplies.

Jeff Cordulack said he started an organic landscaping company four years ago and has found he can handle properties large and small with electric equipment. While blowers are helpful and needed at certain times of the year, “using them extensively every day all year long is just ridiculous. It’s not needed.”

He encouraged Norwalk to join New York towns Bedford, Dobbs Ferry and Scarsdale, and other municipalities and “Slap a ban on the gas,” maybe by phasing it in.

Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E) asked for a cost comparison, gas versus electric.

The electric machinery holds up “just fine compared to gas equipment. And I don’t need to do an annual tune up,” a $200-300 expense for big mowers, Cordulack replied. “I don’t ever have breakdowns with my blowers or trimmers. My mower doesn’t really break down. I mean, any more than any other.” And although electric does cost more, it doesn’t have the side effects gas does.

“It’s hard to keep good guys around, right? So having this equipment makes them happy…They go home at the end of the day without a carbon monoxide headache, which they told me what standard,” he said.

There are savings on gas expenses and the laborers aren’t getting paid to go fuel up, he said, adding that although the batteries occassionally die, “I’m going to call it a wash on the equipment,” he said.

Michelle Sorensen, speaking at the beginning of the meeting as a member of the public, said she does landscaping and can service properties up to an acre without using gas-powered equipment.

“I am 72 years old, and gas-powered machines make me feel sick,” she said.

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) suggested that Kiva, a crowdsource-funded loan program the City partnered with about a year ago, might help landscapers buy electric equipment via low- or zero-cost loans.

Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) linked the issue to the City’s leaf dump. It’s open an average 30 hours a week and closes randomly, he said.

“The idea is that it’s better to leave the leaves on your yard than haul them,” Shanahan said.

Meek sent the press an email after the meeting.

“What I didn’t expect was the lengthy discussion aimed at banning certain lawn equipment, supported by Westport residents,” Meek said. “Who knew these lawn care machines were such an existential threat to humanity? The next time I unwrap my paper straw from its plastic wrapper and put it in my plastic drink cup, I’m going to think long and hard about taking care of my yard again.”

Reminder: NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters. For more information, go here.