Council considers banning ‘unhealthy’ gas-powered leaf blowers
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council is considering a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and looking for ways to ease the potential economic impact on professional landscapers, should it go ahead.
With everyone staying home due to the pandemic, “We all became acutely aware of the constant drone of leaf blowers from early spring to the late fall months,” Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) said. “I began to hear from our constituents, asking me if there was anything we could do about this disruptive and irritating state of affairs. So I started to research leaf blowers. They’re affecting gardens, our environment and our own health. And I was surprised at what I found.”
When Shanahan invited four ban-supporting speakers to the Nov. 15 Ordinance Committee meeting, seven Norwalk citizens pitched in with comments.
“The blasting air injures and kills insects and other wildlife and disturbs and removes the shelter that insects rely on to overwinter the leaves. We need insects to both pollinate plants and our food supply and we need them also for the health of our soil,” Audrey Cozzarin said, quoting a 2011 Edmonds study a saying, “a commercial gas-powered leaf blower spews many times more toxic pollutants than a 6200-pound high performance Ford pickup truck.”
Recent projections show the rate of insect decline is 9% per year, Kevin Tepas said. “That means that every year we have only 91% of the insects that we had the year before. These are the insects that allow the food chain to exist.”
Flax Hill Road was quiet when she moved there in 1996 but now the leaf blower noise is “literally unbearable,” Tracey Dinkin said. Locals seem to love wildlife but “blowing hot desert air” onto the leaves doesn’t help. “It’s sucking the moisture out. And we already have a situation with the environment where it doesn’t rain as much as we need it to.”
Betsy Wrenn called it a mental health issue. “I just feel like life isn’t worth living. Why do we even have suburbs? … I might as well go live at the airport, at LaGuardia, it’s just as loud.” And it’s not just the landscapers sending “filth and stench” into her yard, it’s the neighbors, she said. “It’s like a male hobby is to go out and just blast everything for hours.”
Sarah Evans of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, one of the invited experts, said the particulate matter a gas-powered leaf blower produces contains “known carcinogens, hydrocarbons and gases that contribute to climate change, and also form secondary pollutants like ozone.” Two-stroke non-road engines are “a major source of air pollutants” and a study done by the California Air Resources Board “estimated that using a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour is the equivalent of 15 hours of driving a Toyota Camry.”
She’s concerned about her small children when “all of this yard equipment is running outside,” but also for elderly neighbors. “We’re particularly concerned about this type of air pollution, because it penetrates deep into the lungs,” Evans said. “It’s not only associated with increased respiratory illnesses, and asthma and lung cancer, we also see some evidence that particulate matter from air pollution exposure was associated with increased COVID-19 severity during the pandemic.”
But there’s also the noise, as the low-frequency gas-powered leaf blower sound “can impact neighbors at a pretty far distance,” and “noise pollution is “characterized by the Environmental Protection Agency as a pollutant and regulated as a pollutant,” she said.
“This is about rethinking leaf removal,” said Alice Ely, a University of Connecticut Advanced Master Gardener and Master Composter. “…We need to rethink yard cleanup for the sake of all creatures, and sterile gardens make for silent springs; think of them as food deserts for all the creatures who make up the ecosystem that we depend on.”
Many people have noticed that there aren’t as many fireflies around as there used to be and the leaf blowing is one of the reasons why, Ely said.
The level of particulate matter around the operator of a gas leaf blower “has been found to be 54 times higher than at one of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles,” Valerie Seiling Jacobs said in a statement read to the Committee by Norwalk River Watershed Association President Louise Washer.
According to Jacobs, the use of lawn equipment results in an estimated 17 million gallons of fuel being spilled into American soil every year due, making its way to water supplies.
Jeff Cordulack said he started an organic landscaping company four years ago and has found he can handle properties large and small with electric equipment. While blowers are helpful and needed at certain times of the year, “using them extensively every day all year long is just ridiculous. It’s not needed.”
He encouraged Norwalk to join New York towns Bedford, Dobbs Ferry and Scarsdale, and other municipalities and “Slap a ban on the gas,” maybe by phasing it in.
Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E) asked for a cost comparison, gas versus electric.
The electric machinery holds up “just fine compared to gas equipment. And I don’t need to do an annual tune up,” a $200-300 expense for big mowers, Cordulack replied. “I don’t ever have breakdowns with my blowers or trimmers. My mower doesn’t really break down. I mean, any more than any other.” And although electric does cost more, it doesn’t have the side effects gas does.
“It’s hard to keep good guys around, right? So having this equipment makes them happy…They go home at the end of the day without a carbon monoxide headache, which they told me what standard,” he said.
There are savings on gas expenses and the laborers aren’t getting paid to go fuel up, he said, adding that although the batteries occassionally die, “I’m going to call it a wash on the equipment,” he said.
Michelle Sorensen, speaking at the beginning of the meeting as a member of the public, said she does landscaping and can service properties up to an acre without using gas-powered equipment.
“I am 72 years old, and gas-powered machines make me feel sick,” she said.
Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) suggested that Kiva, a crowdsource-funded loan program the City partnered with about a year ago, might help landscapers buy electric equipment via low- or zero-cost loans.
Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) linked the issue to the City’s leaf dump. It’s open an average 30 hours a week and closes randomly, he said.
“The idea is that it’s better to leave the leaves on your yard than haul them,” Shanahan said.
Meek sent the press an email after the meeting.
“What I didn’t expect was the lengthy discussion aimed at banning certain lawn equipment, supported by Westport residents,” Meek said. “Who knew these lawn care machines were such an existential threat to humanity? The next time I unwrap my paper straw from its plastic wrapper and put it in my plastic drink cup, I’m going to think long and hard about taking care of my yard again.”
Reminder: NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters. For more information, go here.
11 comments
Drew Todd November 28, 2022 at 7:10 am
This is coming from a committee that almost 3 years removed from the pandemic as the fossil in the WH said is over. Let that sink in. We are not California but maybe we are in the way we will kill business again. Are the blowers a little loud? Yepp for a few minutes whoppie! It’s a little disturbance you will survive. Further that BS the Electric Ones operate as well is the biggest bunch of BS I’ve ever heard. Let’s say you’re a big land scalper and have many big properties to do like in Rowayton, West Norwalk how many environmental killer batteries will you need for the day?! 100 at least!? Maybe even more. And how will they charge all of these hundreds actually thousands of batteries at night!? On the grid that can’t even support A/c’s in our schools!? I mean we have many many more serious issues in this City to deal with! The ordinances we have now don’t get enforced as it is. So please give this one a rest and work on real issues. The 5 minutes of noise we will survive and so will business.
Sharon Dressler November 28, 2022 at 7:37 am
I think Norwalk should do like other towns do. Residents get their leaves to curb and the town comes by and vacuum them up. No more needing to buy bags.
Skip Hagerty November 28, 2022 at 7:54 am
It’s comforting to know our leadership is taking the time to tackle such important issues.
Scott Vetare November 28, 2022 at 8:59 am
Rediculouis utterly Rediculouis!
Bryan Meek November 28, 2022 at 9:48 am
More solutions looking for more problems.
While we can’t figure out how to stop dumping raw sewage into the river nor ever discuss real environmental impacts of over development, it feels good and looks important to go after little things like plastic bags and straws since we can’t figure out how to recycle them like others have.
This however is a little more involved. Now we are going after 100s of companies that employ 1000s of people when we can’t even enforce the noise ordinance we have on the books right now.
As a bonus we can enjoy an uptick in asthma and allergy problems thanks to moldy leaves rotting on everyone’s lawn. Wet leaves are also an excellent way to clog drains and make roads more hazardous for drivers and pedestrians. (Maybe the flooding will help the empty reservoir?). And for the icing on the cake we can finally put that pesky golf course out of business.
In all seriousness, cherry picking “scientific” data in an attempt to dictate how everyone else lives sends a chill up my spine. 9% decay rate in insect population? How are there any bugs left? And tying this to mental health issues? If a leaf pack blower is going to destroy your mental health, you might want to rethink the whole living in civilization thing. Meanwhile, mums the word on DOT blasting, drilling, jackhammering, all night long for the last 10 years on the Merritt.
John O'Neill November 28, 2022 at 9:55 am
Some interesting points which certainly make me pause:
1) Somone comparing their yard to Laguardia Airport. I had the privilege of growing up 5 minutes from Laguardia. I also live 5 minutes from Weed Avenue. In fact, I walk Weed Avenue every day. To use a quote from a great Democrat from the 80’s ” I’ve known Laguardia for a long time and Weed Ave is no Laguardia”.
2) One commenter above talked about the “kill off” of insects. Maybe, just maybe the over-development in Norwalk has something to do with it? Hell, I use a gas lawn mower, and gas leaf blower and I have more insects than I know what to do with. Many of the above might want to look at reducing crowding..Now that I think about it, one of the above fought affordable housng in Westport not too long ago…Liberal Hypocrisy? No such thing, right? Just not in my backyard, right?
3) A few of the above participated in No Mow May — Of course, by late May those same lawns were looking spectacular for the June Social Scene. (Of course, once they were cut and fertilized.) Again, I walk a lot and notice these things. Walk the Walk and we’ll take you seriously.
4) I looked up one of the expert landscapers only to find they’ve only owned their landscaping business for less than 2 years. Far from an expert, although some may think they are basis their testimony.
5) My wife actually bought me an electric leaf blower for Christmas 2 years ago. If anyone is interested, it’s still in the box. Please don’t tell my wife.
6) How about “real” testimony from Real Landscapers.
7) Some would argue that this push to rid Norwalk of Gas-powered landscaping tools is racist. I’d agree.
Johnny cardamone November 28, 2022 at 9:56 am
I also hate the noise pollution, 😩Having become an organic gardener over 50 years ago in 1970 actually agree with this article is a👍🏼🦔😇 we began composting leaves back then when I was a kid and we used to drive around and pick up black plastic bags of leaves in the neighborhood and bring them to our yard💪🏼, everybody should have their own compost pile where they rake the leaves. Yea💩 and all of our lawns don’t have to look like a country club golf course where all the grass has been blown off into the street or into your neighbors yard which is basically what these backpack blowers do.🥵👎🏽
Tysen Canevari November 28, 2022 at 10:53 am
Boy oh boy is this a topic close to home Nancy. I own and operate a landscape business with my wife Maria and would have loved an invite to this zoom meeting. Isnt it ironic how they only invite people on their side? My first shock is that this is such a pressing topic with our council and they have nothing else of substance that could better occupy their time? How about the sewage treatment plant over flowing into long island sound down on Smith street. The Norwalk Hour was kind enough to interview a few of us landscapers in regards to this topic. I would love to ask the 72 year old landscaper that doesnt need gas powered machines to see her revenue numbers. No offense, but i guess she doesnt do that much. We do some properties in the area that have as many as 30 homes. Could you imagine if they had to pay to have us rake all the leaves and then leave them in their beds? Dont think that would work. Imagine Ken Hughes and his city employees raking Vets Park, Cranbury Park, and the beach? They might finish by next fall! What do we do with all the gas machinery when you ban its use? Return them to home depot? LOL Any idea how much fossil fuel is used to make all of the batteries? Tons. Our electric grid is over burdened now. Could you imagine us all trying to charge our gadgets at the same time? What do we do with all of the batteries when they are no good? At the end of the day it is nothing but a make yourself feel good topic for people to jump on the band wagon. It would never pass anyway so why waste the energy? This is clearly an example of the council pushing their agenda with little opposition. I would happily organize a group of landscapers in Norwalk who would be willing to come address the topic with the council. Attached is the link with an article referencing this.
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/Norwalk-landscapers-gas-leaf-blower-ban-17606601.php?src=nwkhplocal
Patrick Cooper November 28, 2022 at 12:24 pm
The dumbing down of the common council is complete.
Next – ban the use of chainsaws. Then – rock-crushing – then – back-up signals on trucks.
Next – ban diesel powered vehicles on I-95 between exit 13 – 17. Fine & jail any offender that happens to be stuck in traffic.
Next – ban boats – especially those that use diesel powered engines. Further – get them out of the water entirely – save the sound you know, and the little ducks and fish.
Next – ban the single worst contributor to toxic hot air spewed into the atmosphere: ceremonial event speeches by politicians.
We can’t fix the raw sewage spills into the harbor – because – we just pretend that isn’t happening. We can’t fix the pay-to-play redevelopment – because – we just pretend that isn’t happening. We can’t fix the illegal apartments popping up in every neighborhood in Norwalk – because – that’s not “on-brand” for woke Norwalk.
When the bottom falls out of this town – will anyone remember they repeatedly voted for the very people who were the instruments of the destruction?
No – we’ll just pretend it isn’t happening.
David Muccigrosso November 28, 2022 at 1:04 pm
I’ll admit, I find both the odor and noise pretty obnoxious. But I’m also skeptical of just banning things left and right merely because they annoy me.
So I’m curious what the actual policy proposal is here.
If we’re sending cops out on QOL calls, that’s just more busywork. But I don’t see why at least having a method of registering complaints etc. would hurt. And we’ll need a buyback: If the cops have to go confiscating every gas-powered blower on Flax Hill, that’s going to piss off a lot of voters.
The most room for progress is probably with contractors and hardware stores. Get the landscaping contractors to buy in, and stop the Home Depot from selling any more gas blowers.
Ben Hanpeter November 28, 2022 at 1:54 pm
A ban is the way to go here. The pollution and noise alone are reason enough to justify one; it’s a significant quality of life issue for anyone unlucky enough to live around a regular user of such equipment. I support looking into methods of making the transition less onerous for landscapers, but even if this does pass additional costs along to customers a ban is still the right thing to do. People ought to pay the full costs of caring for their lawns, instead of passing off the negative externalities onto others.