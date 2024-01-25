Council members deal with racist, antisemitic comments

Common Council member Darlene Young (D-District B) at a pre-election League of Women Voters of Norwalk forum. (File)

Antisemitic and racist remarks spoken again on Zoom by an anonymous caller began Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. A second caller who appeared poised to do the same thing was not allowed to speak, on the advice of Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola.

Council President Darlene Young (D-District B) later said she felt sorry for the callers and suggested they need something better to do, like play pickle ball.

The intrusion came after a similar, more prolonged, attack on the Jan. 16 Ordinance Committee meeting. Chair Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) stopped public comment after at least five commenters tried to use their time to make hateful comments against Jewish and minority members of the community.

“We find these comments as a group absolutely abhorrent,” Shanahan said.

The video of the Ordinance Committee meeting was removed from YouTube that night and popped up Tuesday with the racist comments removed, as well as the Council members’ reactions to them.

The video of Tuesday’s Council meeting is not online.

“This is America,” Young said Tuesday to her fellow Council members. “We understand that this vitriol is not just siloed here, in this little space of Norwalk, Connecticut. This is around the globe, this is what we’re hearing, and seeing across the country, and it is not good. But what I need to say to everybody around this table is that we are here to do the business of the city. And no one is going to stop us.”

It’s the most diverse Council in the city’s history and “we should all be proud of that,” she said. “… It’s unfortunate that this happens, but we’re gonna get past it.”

She said, “I don’t want to overreact to any of this. But we have to just be diligent and support each other and do what we need to do. And I thank you and the police department and everybody who stepped up very quickly. It’s not an easy thing to have folks come and say these derogatory things to us. It’s not nice to hear the N word. I don’t like to hear it.”