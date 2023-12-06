Council members given Committee assignments

The new Common Council term has begun, and Committee assignments made. Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), Jenn McMurrer (D-District C), Darlene Young (D-District B) and Greg Burnett (D-At Large) are continuing in their leadership roles, while a pair of freshman members, Johan Lopez (D-At Large) and Jalin Sead (D-District A), are leading two Ad Hoc Committees. Also in charge of a Council Committee is Jim Frayer (D-District E), serving in his first term as an elected official after being appointed to the post several months ago.
Council Committees are where the work is actually done. The list includes a Charter Revision forum committee, details to be announced.
This year’s lineup:
Community Services
Third Wednesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Norwalk Chief of Community Services Lamond Daniels
- Nicol Ayers, Chair (D-District A)
- Greg Burnett (D-At Large)
- Melissa Murray (D-District C)
- Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)
- Doug Sutton (D-District D)
- Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Public Works
First Tuesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares
- Jim Frayer, Chair, (D-District E)
- Melissa Murray (D-District C)
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)
- Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)
- Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)
- Darlene Young (D-District B)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Economic and Community Development
First Thursday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski
- Josh Goldstein, Chair, (D-At Large)
- Jim Frayer (D-District E)
- Jalin Sead (D-District A)
- Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)
- Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)
- Darlene Young (D-District B)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Ordinance
Third Tuesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Assistant Corporation Counsel Brian Candela
- Lisa Shanahan, Chair, (D-District E)
- Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)
- Johan Lopez (D-At Large)
- Melissa Murray (D-District C)
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)
- Jalin Sead (D-District A)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Finance & Claims
Second Thursday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Comptroller Chitsamay Lam
- Greg Burnett, Chair (D-At Large)
- Jim Frayer (D-District E)
- Johan Lopez (D-At Large)
- Melissa Murray (D-District C)
- Doug Sutton (D-District D)
- Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Public Safety & General Government
Fourth Thursday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Deputy Director of Emergency Management Michele DeLuca
- Jenn McMurrer, Chair
- Nicol Ayers (D-District A)
- Jim Frayer (D-District E)
- Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)
- Jalin Sead (D-District A)
- Doug Sutton (D-District D)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Land Use & Building Management
First Wednesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo
- Barbara Smyth, Chair
- Nicol Ayers (D-District A)
- Greg Burnett (D-At Large)
- Jim Frayer (D-District E)
- Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)
- Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs
Second Wednesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers
- Darlene Young, Chair
- Nicol Ayers (D-District A)
- Johan Lopez (D-At Large)
- Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)
- Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)
- Doug Sutton (D-District D)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Ad Hoc Affordable Housing
Fourth Wednesday: 6 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Senior Planner Michelle Andrzejewski
- Jalin Sead, Chair, (D-District A)
- Nicol Ayers (D-District A)
- Greg Burnett (D-At Large)
- Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)
- Darlene Young (D-District B)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Ad Hoc Sustainability And Resilience
Second Wednesday: 6 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Katie O’Leary
- Johan Lopez, Chair
- Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)
- Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)
- Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)
Charter Revision Forums
TBD (To be determined)
- Consultant Support: Attorney Steve Mednick
- Melissa Murray, Facilitator (D-District C)
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.