Council members given Committee assignments

Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) is continuing to lead the Finance and Claims Committee.

The new Common Council term has begun, and Committee assignments made. Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), Jenn McMurrer (D-District C), Darlene Young (D-District B) and Greg Burnett (D-At Large) are continuing in their leadership roles, while a pair of freshman members, Johan Lopez (D-At Large) and Jalin Sead (D-District A), are leading two Ad Hoc Committees. Also in charge of a Council Committee is Jim Frayer (D-District E), serving in his first term as an elected official after being appointed to the post several months ago.

Council Committees are where the work is actually done. The list includes a Charter Revision forum committee, details to be announced.

This year’s lineup:

Community Services

Third Wednesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Norwalk Chief of Community Services Lamond Daniels

Nicol Ayers, Chair (D-District A)

Greg Burnett (D-At Large)

Melissa Murray (D-District C)

Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)

Doug Sutton (D-District D)

Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Public Works

First Tuesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares

Jim Frayer, Chair, (D-District E)

Melissa Murray (D-District C)

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)

Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)

Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)

Darlene Young (D-District B)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Economic and Community Development

First Thursday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski

Josh Goldstein, Chair, (D-At Large)

Jim Frayer (D-District E)

Jalin Sead (D-District A)

Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)

Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)

Darlene Young (D-District B)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Ordinance

Third Tuesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Assistant Corporation Counsel Brian Candela

Lisa Shanahan, Chair, (D-District E)

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)

Johan Lopez (D-At Large)

Melissa Murray (D-District C)

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)

Jalin Sead (D-District A)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Finance & Claims

Second Thursday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Comptroller Chitsamay Lam

Greg Burnett, Chair (D-At Large)

Jim Frayer (D-District E)

Johan Lopez (D-At Large)

Melissa Murray (D-District C)

Doug Sutton (D-District D)

Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Public Safety & General Government

Fourth Thursday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Deputy Director of Emergency Management Michele DeLuca

Jenn McMurrer, Chair

Nicol Ayers (D-District A)

Jim Frayer (D-District E)

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)

Jalin Sead (D-District A)

Doug Sutton (D-District D)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Land Use & Building Management

First Wednesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo

Barbara Smyth, Chair

Nicol Ayers (D-District A)

Greg Burnett (D-At Large)

Jim Frayer (D-District E)

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)

Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs

Second Wednesday: 7 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers

Darlene Young, Chair

Nicol Ayers (D-District A)

Johan Lopez (D-At Large)

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)

Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)

Doug Sutton (D-District D)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Ad Hoc Affordable Housing

Fourth Wednesday: 6 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Senior Planner Michelle Andrzejewski

Jalin Sead, Chair, (D-District A)

Nicol Ayers (D-District A)

Greg Burnett (D-At Large)

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)

Darlene Young (D-District B)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Ad Hoc Sustainability And Resilience

Second Wednesday: 6 p.m., via Zoom; Staff Support: Katie O’Leary

Johan Lopez, Chair

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)

Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)

Heather Dunn (I/R-District D)

Charter Revision Forums

TBD (To be determined)