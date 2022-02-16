Council members meet NPS for ‘very focused’ Q&A on BoE budget

NORWALK, Conn. — Both sides indicated they’d made progress Tuesday after an in-depth question and answer session on Norwalk Public Schools budgetary issues even if the conversation came across as compressed, with Common Council members keeping their inquiries short given the tight time frame.

Multiple Council members, in the joint meeting with the Board of Education, sought answers on how NPS would retain the employees it moved to federal grant funding after the grants run out. There was also more than one mention of what Diana Révolus (D-District B) called the “elephant in the room” – the number of administrators working in Central Office.

“Everyone in Central Office is expected to be in school supporting schools and providing services in the schools. If you go to Central Office during school hours, you will find very few people there because, including myself as the superintendent, we spend our time in schools,” Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said.

It’s the latest development in efforts to formulate a City operating budget for the coming fiscal year. Norwalk Public Schools requested a 9.1% increase in funding; Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz and Mayor Harry Rilling have recommended a 3.75% increase. Board of Education members say they need a 4.5% increase just to cover contractual obligations with school staff members. Rilling stresses that the initial recommendation is a step in the process and things will evolve.

ESSER-funded positions and the plea for a 9.1% increase

Council members submitted questions in advance of the 1.5-hour meeting, according to Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani.

Last year, NPS was forced to use federal COVID-19 relief funding to supplant the local budget, Asmani said, reviewing the typical NPS operating budget presentation. The district has 103 teachers funded through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) grants, in addition to social workers, counselors and health personnel.

Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E) was the first to ask about that.

“The individuals in these positions are aware that these are grant funded positions. And this was something that was discussed with our union,” Asmani said.

“What is the plan in terms of those positions once the extra funds expire?” Livingston asked.

NPS shifted $1.5 million that had been planned for magnet school budgets into funding math and reading specialists this year, Estrella said. The district also looked at Priority School District and Title I funding and, “We tried our very best last year to try to balance costs by readjusting spending in other areas.”

When “we didn’t get the raise the funding that we were hoping for last year, that formula that we were trying to build upon was not feasible anymore,” and NPS “made it clear” to its personnel that those roles might be “eliminated after the resources were depleted.”

She said, “We had to make those hard choices, because our students needed the support and interventions. And that was the only way we could do it.”

That’s why the Board of Education is seeking a 9.1% budget increase, “to address some of that challenge in how we are funded. …We want to level set right there,” Estrella continued. “These interventions should have been in our schools, pre-COVID. And now COVID has exacerbated the need for them. And right now, we’re just talking about one interventionist per school.”

‘Game changer’

West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds was presented as an example of the need for interventionists.

Reynolds said tests show two-thirds of West Rocks students are below their grade level in math and one half are below grade level in reading literacy. District administration provided interventionists in each subject, who supported both Tier II and III students but also the teachers, and, “We, as a building, didn’t feel like that was enough.”

The School Governance Council and education leadership prioritized West Rocks’ Student-Based Budget funds, deciding not to replace people who had retired, “and made sure that we had more interventionists than just one at every grade level…. We ended up having six improvement teachers, three ELA, three math.”

While that wasn’t easy, it allowed for a scientific research-based intervention (SRBI) process, targeting the kids who weren’t at grade level, he said.

“We’re halfway through the year,” he said. “We are in the process of our mid-year check ins as far as our evaluation process … We have between 50 and 60% of our students, again, initially over the last week or so, have already made their yearly progress” according to projected growth goals.

One interventionist “was a game changer” and “I can’t speak highly enough about what these interventionists do in our school,” Reynolds said.

‘No easy solution’

Council member Dominique Johnson (D-At Large) asked about the salaries involved, “north of $200,000” in the budget documents.

“I believe this is consistent city-wide. When we include personnel cost, it is salary plus benefits,” Asmani said.

“By contract, it depends on the years of service the individual has, and that will determine where they fall in the pay scale. And then plus the benefits will determine their final salary. So that number fluctuates,” Estrella said.

Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten said this had come up in BoE discussions as well. He had been curious “about was how the decision was made to assign certain positions to the federal grant,” and the answer was that “most of the grant is funded through reimbursement.”

He said, “We wanted to stay as much as possible within the parameters of what was most earmarked for reimbursement, as opposed to you know, putting like just regular operating expenses on that federal grant.”

“A big pillar of the parameters that they provided was learning loss,” Estrella said.

There’s “no easy solution” to the question about a plan for what happens when the grant funding dries up, she said. “…We’re asking to please fund us at the 9.1% so that we can ensure that as we move forward, we won’t have to let go of personnel that we desperately need. And to we can level-set the system so that students can, once and for all, start to receive the services that they need.”

Parents told her that “a lot of their students were not being identified in needing specialized services, because we didn’t have an SRBI structure in the district.”

Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) also pressed the grant funding issue, asking if there’s a strategic plan to come up with “innovative or collaborative funding sources, so that it’s not just coming straight from the municipality.”

“We’ve constantly made a concerted effort to look for grants and other resources,” Estrella said, mentioning the summer school experience through the Maritime Aquarium.

She said, “If we were not flat funded last year, we would be able to better mitigate some of the challenges that you’re articulating. We had a strategic plan. It just didn’t manifest itself in the way we planned it.”

Estrella’s SRBI process is intended to “get in front of late referrals for students with disabilities” which will “have a payoff in the end” because “there’s a critical timeframe in addressing that gap,” Board of Education member Erica DePalma said. “What she’s doing now is going to save the taxpayers money tomorrow.”

Central Office

Council Majority Leader Barbara Smyth (D-At Large), a retired teacher, went “back to that elephant in the room.”

“I am hearing many, many complaints about a bloated central office staff,” she said. “… Many of our teachers live here in Norwalk and are taxpayers, and they, you know, are frankly, concerned, really concerned with what they’re seeing.”

She asked about the “a burdensome process with the School Quality Review” when there is a free alternative.

“I think I want to focus the conversation given time to the purpose of this meeting, which is around the budget,” Estrella replied. But, “When we reorganized Central Office, we kept the numbers equivalent to what was before. I think the difference that people are observing now is that people are in the field and not in the office.”

She said, “In the past, people were not accustomed to having people from Central Office supporting and ensuring that the processes and priorities set by the strategic plan that was approved by the Board of Education is being put in place, particularly around curricular supports and different elements of, of that nature.”

The high school process only happens within several years and “if you look at the research, the way that we improve schools is by engaging in cycles of improvement, something that wasn’t happening within our within our school community and something that is instrumental, particularly because we have such a diverse student population… our teachers also need to evolve and shift practice to meet the needs of the diverse student population,” Estrella said.

‘The challenge of public education’

Council members are “really agonizing this year about the balance between recognizing that the schools need additional funding … And at the same time, recognizing that we don’t want to drive families out of Norwalk,” Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said.

She asked, “Are we closing in on sufficient funding?”

“I don’t know if that can be answered, because we can’t go past us having to plan in response to shifting funds, and choosing which programs we’ll have to minimize, or if not all, forget, which all puts a hold on being our kids needs each and every time we come to that situation,” replied BoE Secretary Godfrey Azima.

“I think that’s part of the challenge of public education, we all know that it is a landscape that is constantly shifting, and that we are in still in the moment of pretty unprecedented challenge with regard to the pandemic. And that came at a time when we were to, be quite honest, playing catch up, you know, as a district for a host of reasons,” Hosten said.

Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A) asked, “If we are in a resource crisis, why do we continue to spin in a manner that seems as if we are not in crisis?” She wanted to know if the budget could be trimmed.

“Wherever we were able to reduce costs in ways that would not negatively impact the learning experience of our students we did,” Estrella said.

Norwalk exceeded expectations pre-Covid when it comes to state accountability tests even if when you compare Norwalk to its surrounding towns, “it’s my understanding that there’s about $4,000 less per pupil,” Council member Heidi Alterman (D-District D) said. “So if you do the math, that ends up being about $100,000 per classroom every year, less funding… to over perform the surrounding towns, I think is amazing and something to be celebrated.”

Estrella said, “we were the best in the state in terms of the array of urban school districts when those metrics were being measured.”

Alterman mentioned aspects of diversity and Estrella said that when looking at “particular subgroups, particularly our multilingual learners and students receiving specialized services. One of the things that we noticed is that, although we’ve made significant strides, there’s still a lot of work to be done. For instance, our graduation rate for of those two subgroups, is a hovering at 60.”

“Meaningful’

Hosten said the meeting resulted in “a very meaningful conversation” with “very, very focused engagement.”

Livingston agreed.

Dachowitz did not attend. The CFO issued an apology Saturday after being condemned for having used the phrase “return on investment” after observing that many NPS students don’t achieve on grade level.

“We missed Mr. Dachowitz tonight. Maybe he’ll come next time,” Hosten said.

Estrella said NPS was compiling an FAQ to send Council members.

Asmani said, “As we go through this process, and we start setting initial caps on the budget, we would just ask that the Common Council allow us the opportunity to continue to have these discussions and in setting the cap provide some flexibility to those entities that are still involved in the decision making process, before setting the final cap.”