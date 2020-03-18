COVID-19: A Connecticut death, Rilling update, equipment set up in Norwalk, mall to close

NORWALK, Conn. — Some COVID-19 updates:

Connecticut man dies from COVID-19

Rilling issues COVID-19 update

Norwalk Hospital sets up equipment

Lamont orders The SoNo Collection, and other retail establishments, to close

Ridgefield senior succumbs to coronavirus

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday:

“It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield. I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life. I also want to acknowledge the dedicated professionals from hospitals and medical centers throughout our state who continue to work on the front lines and treat patients, in addition to all of the support staff who are providing critical assistance through this trying time.

“We know that people of an advanced age and in certain conditions are among the most at risk of this disease, however I urge everyone in Connecticut – regardless of age or condition – to take an active role in doing their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another.”

Free parking, limited to two hours

Mayor Harry Rilling will be providing Norwalk-area specific updates regarding COVID-19 coronavirus at approximately 5:30-6 p.m. daily, Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said.

Rilling’s first announcement is online. Some excerpts:

Pay-to-park requirements for all City metered spaces has been suspended until at least April 1. Two-hour parking time limits are still in place. The City and Norwalk Parking Authority are working together to develop a long-term plan

Families with children in daycare who are working from home are asked to please keep children home. Daycares run the risk of being over crowded or shut down and it is critically important they remain open to care for the children of first responders, health care workers, and other essential employees, who do not have flexibility to telecommute.

For households with K-12 and/or college students who may be displaced due to school closures and who do not currently have home internet access, Altice is offering a broadband internet for free for 60 days to any new customer household within its footprint. Residents can call 866-200-9522 to enroll in Optimum region.

is offering a broadband internet for free for 60 days to any new customer household within its footprint. Residents can call 866-200-9522 to enroll in Optimum region. Social Distancing may cause or exasperate mental health issues. The Hub CT has resources available for the public.

“I suspended pay-to-park for metered spaces today to help our local businesses that I know are hurting now. I encourage residents to use the pick-up and takeout services offered by our wonderful restaurants and businesses,” Rilling is quoted as saying.

“Members of the public are encouraged to sign-up for the City’s CodeRED Emergency Alert Notification System at norwalkct.org/codered. Updates on City services, hours, and community resources will be routinely published at norwalkct.org/citynews. The latest health updates can be found at norwalkct.org/coronavirus,” the announcement said.

Norwalk drive-through?

Elmcrest Terrace is closed and Norwalk Hospital has set up a field support trailer and two tents.

Easy to conclude that they’re getting ready to open a drive-through COVID-19 test facility. Mayor Harry Rilling said he could not comment. Norwalk Hospital did not immediately return a phone call asking about the equipment.

Indoor portions of large malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys added to list of statewide closures

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has joined Lamont, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in their coalition to implement a regional approach to combatting COVID-19, a press release from the Governor’s Office said.

They announced that indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys in the four states will close by 8 p.m. Thursday.

Nordstrom, Apple and all the restaurants had already closed in The SoNo Collection.

“This is an expansion of the orders the three governors from the tri-state area issued Monday. That order – which Pennsylvania has also adopted – limits crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people. The governors also announced restaurants and bars would close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only. The governors also temporarily closed movie theaters, gyms, and casinos,” the press release said.

“This is a fast moving and quickly evolving public health emergency, and making these kinds of important decisions as a region makes more sense than a patchwork approach,” Lamont is quoted as saying. “We will combat this virus by working together and remaining consistent across our borders and I’m proud to work with my fellow governors in this effort.”

