COVID-19: Deaths continue, ‘less infections’

NORWALK, Conn. — The latest COVID-19 numbers show more deaths in Norwalk.

“Since yesterday, there are 15 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to 330. There were also two new deaths reported. Now, a total of 17 Norwalk residents have died as a result of coronavirus. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 1,986 to 2,132,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s evening update said.

Both victims were in their 70s, according to information in the update.

Statewide, there are an additional 267 positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the Connecticut total to 3,824, Gov. Ned Lamont’s update said. “To date, more than 18,300 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 827 patients have been hospitalized. The total statewide total number of fatalities is 112.”

“That’s less infections,” Lamont said at his evening briefing. And given the increased amount of testing, the percentage is lower as well.

There were 27 deaths.

Test results may be reported several days after they are confirmed, the State press release said. The data for tests and deaths over the last four days is incomplete.

Women have nearly 52 percent of the positive test results but nearly 59 percent of the deaths are men.

“Perhaps there’s some preexisting conditions there,” Lamont said.

A history of reported new Norwalk cases:

87 on Sunday

45 on Monday

31 on Tuesday

13 on Wednesday

15 on Thursday

“It is heart-wrenching to share that two more Norwalk residents have died. I offer my deepest condolences to their family and friends,” Rilling said in the update. “While the number of new cases has slowed over the past two days, it does not forecast what may be heading our way. We are by no means out of the woods yet. I ask the public to continue taking all of the necessary precautions to keep themselves and loved ones safe.”