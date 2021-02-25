COVID-19: Memorial observance on Monday
NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk will be observing COVID-19 Memorial Day on Monday, Mayor Harry Rilling said. It will become a yearly event, every March 1.
This news comes as Norwalk has lost another two citizens to the coronavirus. According to Rilling’s Wednesday update, Norwalk’s death total is 207; one of the newly reported deaths was a person who was 80 years old, bringing the total for that age group to 100. The other victim was in his or her 60s.
COVID-19 Memorial Day was announced at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. It’s a nationwide observance, as 500,000 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
“Each life lost to COVID-19 leaves an emptiness in the hearts of loved ones, family members and the surrounding communities,” Council member Diana Révolus (D-District B) said, reading the proclamation signed by Rilling.
“As we’re remembering those people that lost their lives on March 1, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the other people are the heroes of the pandemic,” Rilling said. “Because we have to support and recognize and honor the firefighters, police officers, first responders, who daily protect us in the community, people who are the teachers, people who work in our school system, people who work in our grocery stores, all the essential workers that are out there daily, doing the job that they know is essential to our wellbeing in our economy.”
The proclamation also recognizes that “COVID-19 has had a disparate, disparaging impact on low income communities, and communities of color, exacerbating inequities that are already prevalent in our systems that we must address as a nation,” Révolus said. “…Public health guidance and policies targeted at prevention, such as social distancing, wearing masks in public, and staying at home will help lessen the spread of the virus.”
The Wednesday update reports 28 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases to 9,326.
It said:
- “Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available daily 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park and Norwalk Community College. Due to high demand, testing lines may be closed periodically during the day and there may be significant wait times. Cars should not park on neighboring streets as walk-up capacity is limited. Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test is advised to pre-register online at chc1.com.
- Additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday, February 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave. Visit norwalkct.org/testing for the latest updates.
- “Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare held a food distribution event today at Calf Pasture Beach where over 60,000 pounds of food was given out to more than 1,300 vehicles. This event will continue each Wednesday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. until further notice. To volunteer or make a donation visit ctfoodbank.org.
- “Earlier this week, Eversource held a Town Hall for Norwalk residents to discuss energy and financial assistance programs available during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Town Hall was recorded and is available to watch on the City of Norwalk YouTube channel at norwalkct.org/youtube.
- “Local officials remind residents that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, as determined by the State of Connecticut, will expand on Monday, March 1 to include those aged 55 to 64. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, and how to register for an appointment online, visit norwalkct.org/vaccine.
- “The State Department of Revenue Services (DRS) reminds residents that filing income taxes online is quick and secure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DRS will no longer send out bulk paper state tax forms or instructions to town halls or public libraries. DRS has instituted several customer focused initiatives to assist taxpayers during income tax filing season. For a list of available online options and more information, visit ct.gov/drs.”