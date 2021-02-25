COVID-19: Memorial observance on Monday

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk will be observing COVID-19 Memorial Day on Monday, Mayor Harry Rilling said. It will become a yearly event, every March 1.

This news comes as Norwalk has lost another two citizens to the coronavirus. According to Rilling’s Wednesday update, Norwalk’s death total is 207; one of the newly reported deaths was a person who was 80 years old, bringing the total for that age group to 100. The other victim was in his or her 60s.

COVID-19 Memorial Day was announced at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. It’s a nationwide observance, as 500,000 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“Each life lost to COVID-19 leaves an emptiness in the hearts of loved ones, family members and the surrounding communities,” Council member Diana Révolus (D-District B) said, reading the proclamation signed by Rilling.

“As we’re remembering those people that lost their lives on March 1, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the other people are the heroes of the pandemic,” Rilling said. “Because we have to support and recognize and honor the firefighters, police officers, first responders, who daily protect us in the community, people who are the teachers, people who work in our school system, people who work in our grocery stores, all the essential workers that are out there daily, doing the job that they know is essential to our wellbeing in our economy.”

The proclamation also recognizes that “COVID-19 has had a disparate, disparaging impact on low income communities, and communities of color, exacerbating inequities that are already prevalent in our systems that we must address as a nation,” Révolus said. “…Public health guidance and policies targeted at prevention, such as social distancing, wearing masks in public, and staying at home will help lessen the spread of the virus.”

The Wednesday update reports 28 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases to 9,326.

It said: