COVID-19: NCC staying shut, Nordstrom closes

NORWALK, Conn. — Some COVID-19 updates:

NCC cancels graduation, will stay closed

Lamont’s latest update on number of positive tests

Nordstrom closes

ICYMI

Norwalk Community College, along with all the other Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), will continue the move to all-online education for the remainder of the semester, CSCU President Mark Ojakian announced Tuesday.

“All in-person commencement activities will also be canceled,” he said. “ I know how hard students and faculty have worked to get to this point, and we are looking at all options to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve in addition to the diploma they have earned.”

“I understand that (online education) is a new direction for faculty and students alike, but it has become clear that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect our state well beyond April 5. We must do everything in our power not just to keep our students, faculty, and staff healthy and safe, but also to slow the spread of the virus,” he is quoted as saying.

Lamont update

“Since yesterday, an additional 27 Connecticut residents tested positive, bringing the total positive cases reported in the state to 68,” a press release from the Governor’s Office said.

A county-by-county breakdown of the total positive cases statewide includes:

Fairfield County: 48

Hartford County: 7

Litchfield County: 5

New Haven County: 8

More bad news for The SoNo Collection

Nordstrom is closing all of its stores temporarily to try to curb the spread of COVID-19, CNBC reported Tuesday.

Apple recently closed all of its stores.

A couple of headlines you may have missed

Wired Magazine: Why the Coronavirus Hit Italy So Hard (The country has the second-oldest population on earth, and its young mingle more often with elderly loved ones.)

(The country has the second-oldest population on earth, and its young mingle more often with elderly loved ones.) NavyTimes: Will coronavirus lead to martial law?

Lamont’s actions

A Tuesday press release said:

Governor Lamont today signed another executive order taking actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this one: Makes modifications to the governor’s previously enacted waiver of the 180-day school year to grant broader flexibility to school districts. Allows police departments to limit or eliminate fingerprinting for background checks. Extends expiration dates for permits, licenses, and other credentials administered by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. Suspends the requirement that public assistance benefit overpayments be immediately recouped. Suspend in-person hearing attendance requirements for certain hearings conducted by the Department of Social Services.



Department of Economic and Community Development is launching the COVID-19 Business Emergency Response Unit to aid businesses in economic recovery.