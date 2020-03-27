COVID-19: Rilling closes more playgrounds

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has released his Friday COVID-19 update:

29 new cases

Ludlow Park playgrounds and courts closed

City Board and Commission meetings to resume

A community organization survey

More positive tests

“Since yesterday, there are 29 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to 105. The Fairfield County number of new positive cases went from 607 to 752, Rilling’s update states.

Let’s review the positive case history over the last week:

Saturday 11

Sunday 17

Monday 28

Tuesday 46

Wednesday 66

Thursday 76

Friday 105

Another park has areas closed to public

Rilling has repeatedly warned that he might have to close parks because people were not observing physical distancing protocols. The courts and playgrounds at Ludlow Park are now closed because people weren’t doing that, the update reports.

It’s recommended that everyone stay six feet away from each other. The Ludlow Park recreation areas are closed until further notice.

Rilling previously closed Cranbury Park, all Norwalk Public Schools grounds and the playgrounds, basketball courts, and skate park at Calf Pasture Beach and Veteran’s Park.

‘Nowhere close to being over’

“I know we are all following the news closely. What we know is as more people get tested, more positive cases will be detected in Norwalk and around the state. This public health crisis is nowhere near close to being over,” Rilling said in the release. “I know this is a difficult situation for families and businesses in our community. We are all feeling the impact of COVID-19 directly or indirectly. With the coming warmer weather, it is critically important for people to continue physically distancing themselves. I encourage all of us to show a little more patience, kindness, and understanding as we all battle this pandemic together.”

Resuming public meetings

“City Boards and Commissions will begin meeting again in April. The meetings will be conducted by either teleconference or videoconference,” the update states. “The City is creating a new section on its website to post detailed instructions on how the public can participate in these meetings. More details will be released next week.”

It continues, “City Hall remains closed to the public until further notice. Staff continues to work staggered hours and the public is reminded that messages (email/phone) will be returned as soon as possible.”

Seeking info from nonprofits

Nonprofit groups are asked to complete a community organization survey to help the City better understand the resources they are providing to the public.

“There are many nonprofits who are providing essential services to residents during this difficult time. From providing food to financial assistance and collecting and distributing cleaning supplies and diapers, this really has become one large team effort,” Rilling said in a press release. “I encourage our nonprofit sector to please complete the survey. These responses will be valuable in helping us craft a local resource guide for residents during this pandemic and beyond.”

The survey can be accessed here.

“The City’s Community Services and Emergency Management Departments have been holding weekly calls with area nonprofits over the last several weeks to better coordinate resources, services, and volunteer opportunities,” a press release said. “What became clear is these groups that are already doing great work, are developing new programs to meet the emerging needs of the community. The goal of this survey is to create a resource for those who may need the help of an organization, as well as those who may want to make a donation or become a volunteer.”