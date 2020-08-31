COVID 19: School employee tests positive at Kendall

NORWALK, Conn. — A group of Kendall Elementary School employees are self-quarantining after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19.

This means that several Kendall classrooms will have teachers working remotely when school reopens, while a substitute is physically in the classroom, a Norwalk Public Schools press release said.

The press release said:

“Norwalk Public Schools was notified this weekend that a member of the Kendall school community who was in the building last week has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, in keeping with our health protocols, Kendall employees who may have been in contact with this person while in the building have been notified individually. Those employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and to reach out to their health care provider about getting tested. Because our schools are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized every night, the building will remain open for all other employees.

“As the quarantine period overlaps with the start of the school year, several Kendall classrooms will have teachers who will work remotely from home for the first few days of school. Substitutes will be in any classroom where teachers are not physically present.

“While Connecticut has been a model for other states in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, we know that the threat from COVID-19 will not go away easily. Norwalk Public Schools has a thoughtful and thorough plan in place to support our return to in-person instruction, but any plan for 2020-21 will require ongoing patience and flexibility. We will continue to carefully move forward to provide a safe and effective return to school, while keeping the health and safety of our students and staff in mind.”

Mayor Harry Rilling’s Sunday coronavirus update reports five new positive cases, bringing the total to 2,173, which is 48 more than was reported on Aug. 1. There were no new deaths reported; there’s been one death since Aug. 1, a person in their 50s.