COVID-19: Schools relax a bit

NORWALK, Conn. — As Norwalk surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases, there’s some good news: Norwalk Public Schools has more space for in-person learning due to new CDC guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control announcement Friday means “NPS will begin transitioning our classroom set ups to 3 feet of social distancing, instead of the 6 feet of distancing that has been in place since the start of the school year,” the district said in a letter to parents.

The hybrid model is being discontinued at the middle and high school levels, while the remote learning option will remain, the letter said. And next Monday, elementary school students transition to 3-foot social distancing, with the exception of Jefferson annex Silvermine kids. The fifth grade contingent of that cohort will remain at Jefferson through April 2 and the fourth graders will return to Silvermine on April 12.

Middle schoolers get to be closer on April 5 and for high schoolers, it’s April 12.

“Masks will still be required for all students and staff, and all hand washing, cleaning and other health protocols will also remain in place. Six feet of distancing will still be required in common areas and when masks are off,” the letter said.

Mayor Harry Rilling’s Monday update said there were 104 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 10,043.

“I remind residents that today’s case update covers three days, and is not out of line of what we have been reporting over the last several weeks,” Rilling said in the update. “While things are improving, we are not out of the woods, and it is critically important residents continue to follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks and physical distancing.”

There were no new deaths reported.