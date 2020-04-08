COVID-19: Senior Norwalker passes away, Lamont sees ‘flattening’

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has more than 600 positive COVID-19 tests now, and 21 deaths.

The death reported Tuesday by Mayor Harry Rilling was of a person who was at least 80 years old, Rilling’s daily update showed.

There were 30 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total to 625, Rilling’s update showed. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 3,719 to 4,136. State information shows that Fairfield County COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone from 47 to 613 in two weeks.

“Since yesterday’s update, an additional 875 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,781,” Gov. Ned Lamont’s update said. “To date, more than 29,036 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 1,308 patients have been hospitalized. The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 277.”

Lamont, in his evening briefing, said Connecticut has added “an 87 more net people hospitalized, ‘net’ meaning people going in versus those who are being discharged.”

Nuvance Health, owner of Norwalk Hospital, declined Tuesday to provide NancyOnNorwalk with specific information about the number of COVID-19 patients it’s treating in the hospital. There are 613 people hospitalized in Fairfield County, according to the State. Fairfield County has 132 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

A review of Lamont’s updates shows a history of Fairfield County COVID-19 hospitalizations:

47 on March 25

49 on March 26

68 on March 27

88 on March 28

189 on March 29

230 on March 30

275 on March 31

359 on April 1

381 on April 2

409 on April 3

475 on April 4

531 on April 5

572 on April 6

613 on April 7

Lamont said from a state perspective, the “net people hospitalized” has averaged 90 people over the past five days, or 90 more people a day. “At least we can say we seem to be flattening out. What does that mean? That means it gives our hospitals more capacity, it gives them more time to plan, gives them more time to make sure that we have ventilators and people in ICU rooms.”

Connecticut’s peak may be mitigated, due to people following the social distancing guidelines, Lamont said.

The increase in Fairfield County COVID-19 hospitalizations is:

24 on March 25

2 on March 26

19 on March 27

20 on March 28

101 on March 29

41 on March 30

45 on March 31

84 on April 1

22 on April 2

28 on April 3

66 on April 4

56 on April 5

41 on April 6

41 on April 7

Nuvance Health has put out a call for volunteers, seeking people 18 years of age and older with a clinical or healthcare background to assist with the projected COVID-19 surge.

State data also shows:

Bridgeport, 346 positive COVID-19 cases

Danbury, 609 positive COVID-19 cases

New Haven, 365 positive COVID-19 cases

Norwalk, 625 positive COVID-19 cases

Stamford, 1000 positive COVID-19 cases

Lamont said that according to New York, 75 percent of the people who are hospitalized are subsequently discharged. Connecticut should have statistics on that Wednesday, he said.

“The overwhelming majority of people who contract COVID go home, 14 days and they’re back on the game,” Lamont said. “And that’s a overwhelming, like 99 percent for people under the age of 50. Obviously, there’s a … a lot more risk for people over the age of 70. Still, the chances of recovery are strong, as long as you follow the protocol. Folks over 70 are more likely to be hospitalized. Ventilators obviously are one way that we’re able to keep people alive and so far, we have enough ventilators, that nobody has been denied.”