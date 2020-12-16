COVID-19 shot complicates push to eliminate CT’s religious exemption from vaccines

Last February, in the early weeks of Connecticut’s legislative session, lawmakers intent on erasing the state’s religious exemption from mandatory vaccinations quickly rolled out a draft of their proposal, called a public hearing and voted the bill out of committee with a goal of making it one of the first to arrive on the House floor.

The session was suspended a short time later as coronavirus saturated the state. But proponents of the measure say it will again be a priority as they prepare for the legislature to reconvene on Jan. 6.

This time, however, the effort could be complicated by skepticism surrounding the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine. The coronavirus shot is not on the state’s list of vaccines that children must receive before attending school. In fact, drug makers have not yet approved a COVID-19 immunization for children. Moderna, whose vaccine could be distributed as early as this month, said it would soon begin testing the shot in children, with a clinical trial of 3,000 people aged 12 to 17 planned for this winter. Pfizer started testing its COVID-19 immunization in children as young as 12 in October.

But critics worry that federal and state governments will someday make the shot mandatory for school-aged children, heightening fears around removal of the religious exemption.

“We are absolutely certain they will attempt to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine in the future once it becomes approved for use in children,” said Brian Festa, co-founder of the CT Freedom Alliance, a group opposed to repealing the state’s exemption. “We see no reason why they wouldn’t. They perceive this to be the greatest public health threat of our time.”

Depending on how quickly a coronavirus vaccine is authorized for children, Festa said, some people are concerned that lawmakers will amend the bill late in the session to mandate a COVID-19 shot.

“Would they try to make an amendment on the floor? Obviously they reserve the right,” he said. “Our members are very concerned.”

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, a Democrat from Westport who is co-chair of the legislature’s Public Health Committee, said he expects fears around the coronavirus vaccine to complicate efforts to roll back the religious exemption.