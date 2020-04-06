COVID-19 takes 20th life in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — More than 500 Norwalkers have tested positive for COVID-19. Another Norwalk resident has died, making the total 20.

Mayor Harry Rilling released this information both in his evening update and via an automated phone call. This is a serious public health emergency, he said on the NotifyNorwalk call, imploring listeners to stay at home and not send more than one person to the store to pick up a week’s worth of goods.

The latest death is a person in their 70s, Rilling’s document showed.

The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 189, Gov. Ned Lamont’s evening update said.

“Since yesterday’s update, an additional 399 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,675,” Lamont’s update said. “To date, more than 23,270 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 1,142 patients have been hospitalized.

There were 29 new positive cases in Norwalk reported Saturday and 39 reported Sunday, making the total 503.

“It is truly sad that another resident has died as a result of this terrible virus. I offer heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones during this very difficult time. Unfortunately, we know more positive cases are coming, and that means, more people dying. We can all do our part to slow the spread of coronavirus by treating this crisis seriously,” Rilling said in Sunday’s update.

“I know it’s been a rough few weeks. For many of us, our daily lives have been turned upside down. We will get back to normal someday, but please Norwalk, continue taking all the necessary precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Rilling said Saturday. “I know it will be hard with warm weather approaching and the urge to see friends and loved ones, even if just for a few minutes. We must all continue doing our part. Hang in there Norwalk – I know we can do this.”