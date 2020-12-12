COVID-19 takes a toll

NORWALK, Conn. — Three more Norwalk elders have died due to COVID-19, Mayor Harry Rilling’s Friday update indicates. Brookside Elementary as gone to remote learning, Norwalk Public Schools’ website reports.

Rilling’s update reports 83 new positive cases. A total 165 residents have died from coronavirus; the three deaths were people who were more than 80 years old.

“I am sad to share that we have lost three more of our residents to this terrible virus. My heart aches for their families and loved ones. I ask residents to not lose sight of the fact that this virus is here, and while some people may have mild symptoms, others may get very sick, and even die,” Rilling is quoted as saying.

Norwalk has lost 10 citizens to the coronavirus since Dec. 4.

update shows Norwalk with an 9.5 percent positivity rate for the two-week period between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5.

“The City has remained in red-alert status per the State Department of Health for the eighth consecutive week. Norwalk is one of 163 communities listed in a red-alert category by DPH. The alert is based on having more than 15 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period,” the update states.

Most of Norwalk’s public schools have been closed. All of the high schools are on remote learning but will reopen Monday, according to NPS’ website. Nathan Hale Middle School is open and Roton Middle School will reopen Monday.

Brookside’s closure means that nine elementary facilities are on remote learning and four are open. The soonest reopenings will be Dec. 21.

Brookside will reopen Jan. 4, NPS website states.

With Christmas two weeks away, Rilling advised that “the safest way to celebrate is at home with members of your household. No doubt, we are all tired of dealing with this virus, and miss our family and friends, but gathering with those from other houses can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19. Please consider modifying holiday plans to stay safe and healthy.”