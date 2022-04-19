COVID-19 testing; Earth Day; Nature Challenge

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

COVID-19 testing conducted by Quest Diagnostics is available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum lower parking lot, located at 295 West Avenue in Norwalk. Testing at Shady Beach has stopped.

In a news release, Mayor Rilling said, “Like so many of you, I am ready for this pandemic to be over and know that the past two years plus have been a challenging time for everyone. However, we must stay vigilant, especially as our City experiences an uptick in COVID cases. That’s why I’m proud that this new testing location at the lower parking lot at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion will continue to offer our residents with the best tools available to ensure they remain as safe and healthy as possible. Together, we can mitigate the spread of this virus and continue to enjoy our everyday lives.”

The Community-led event, “Earth Day Celebration on the Green,” to be held on Saturday, April 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. will feature car-free options to arrive for the noon program at the Gazebo with guided tours for the public:

The Wall Street Walking Tour at 11 a.m. This tour leaves from Norwalk Public Library at 1 Belden Avenue and will be led by Jim Travers, director of Norwalk’s Transportation, Mobility, and Parking department.

at 11 a.m. This tour leaves from Norwalk Public Library at 1 Belden Avenue and will be led by Jim Travers, director of Norwalk’s Transportation, Mobility, and Parking department. The Historic River Walking Tour at 10:30 a.m. This tour leaves from City Hall and will be led by Norwalk River Valley Trail board member Nancy Rosett.

at 10:30 a.m. This tour leaves from City Hall and will be led by Norwalk River Valley Trail board member Nancy Rosett. The SONO Bike Tour departs at 11 a.m. This biking tour leaves from South Norwalk Library, 10 Washington Street and will be led by Tanner Thompson, chair of Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission, and Mike Mushak, vice chair of Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission.

Other Earth Day highlights: Drum circle, children’s activities, “Harry the Heron”, free parking at Yankee Doodle Garage, Native American reading, tree planting.

For more information, visit norwalkgreen.com/earthday

All about Norwalk CommUnity, “Earth Day Celebration on the Green” is the place to be on April 23, Audrey Cozzarin said.

Norwalkers seeking some relaxed outdoor activity this spring can take part in the 2022 City Nature Challenge, from Friday Apr. 29 through Monday May 2. The Challenge is an annual worldwide event in which metropolitan areas compete to see who submits the most nature observation photos, finds the most species, and engages the most participants. As in past years, a Fairfield/Westchester County team will be sponsored by the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk according to a news release.

The rules are simple: you go outdoors, observe and photograph whatever animals and plants you see (no pets or cultivated plants), and upload them at inaturalist – Google Search. Participation is free. An online Aquarium-led orientation workshop is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday Apr. 20. Workshop registration plus more details are at www.maritimeaquarium.org/city-nature-challenge.

52,777 people took part in last year’s event. Teams from 419 cities in 44 countries submitted 1,270,767 observations, documenting over 45,300 species of which more than 2,100 are rare, endangered, or threatened. The Fairfield/Westchester team had 365 participants (38th place) racking up 2,707 observations (117th place) of 718 species (116th place).

Collected data is said to appear “in hundreds of scientific publications,” and can be useful in municipal planning.

The Aquarium’s partners in the 2022 Challenge are the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown, the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, and The Woodcock Nature Center in Wilton.

The Challenge site is www.citynaturechallenge.org.

https://www.inaturalist.org/