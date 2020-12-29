COVID-19 testing, grace period for property taxes, Symphony seminars

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk adds a new COVID-19 testing site

Norwalk property tax due date has been extended

Norwalk Youth Symphony upcoming seminars

Go to NCC for COVID-19 test

A new COVID-19 testing site operated by Community Health Center will open on Tuesday Dec. 29 at Norwalk Community College (NCC), according to a press release. The site’s hours mirror those of Norwalk’s existing Veterans Park location: Monday thru Sunday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Testing is free for drive-ins or walk ups, no appointment is needed, those being tested need not be showing symptoms, and repeat testing as needed is permissible. Access to the site is at the NCC West Campus north end lot, 181 Richards Ave.

Pre-registration is advised at https://www.chc1.com/covid-19-testing/

“Community-based testing is critical to monitoring and managing the spread of COVID-19,” NCC CEO Cheryl C. DeVonish said. “Norwalk Community College remains committed to supporting efforts that ensure all members of our community have access to critical resources, including reliable and convenient testing.”

“I am grateful that the City, Community Health Center Inc., and Norwalk Community College have partnered to bring additional COVID-19 testing resources to Norwalk,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

“Demand for testing remains high and it’s critically important for people to get tested to help slow the spread of this virus. Having COVID-19 testing available seven days per week at Veteran’s Park, and now Norwalk Community College, greatly increases access for residents. I am thankful for the providers and staff who are working tirelessly to provide testing for our community.”

Pay your taxes by April Fools Day

Norwalk property taxes (real estate/motor vehicles/business personal property) and sewer use charges won’t be due until April 1, even though the tax bills sent out this past week indicate a Feb. 1 due date. According to a press release, the State directed an extended COVID grace period after Norwalk’s tax bills had already been printed.

Banks and mortgage lenders who escrow and pay on behalf of taxpayers must still pay by Feb. 1. And landlords failing to pass “similar forbearance” along to their tenants will likely see their grace period revoked.

Payments received April 2-April 30 will be subject to 6% interest (1.5% per month for January thru April). Non-receipt of a tax bill doesn’t exempt the taxpayer from being charged interest, and state law prohibits granting of exceptions. You can see what you owe at http://my.norwalkct.org/eTaxbill/

Where to pay:

City Hall tax payment station , Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks, money orders, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards may be used, but cash is not accepted. Face masks and distancing on line are required.

, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks, money orders, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards may be used, but cash is not accepted. Face masks and distancing on line are required. Norwalk branches of Bankwell, M & T Bank, Fairfield County Bank, Patriot National Bank, Webster Bank, and Norwalk Bank and Trust. The service is free, and while taxpayers don’t have to be a customer of the bank, they do need to present their current tax bill. TD Bank no longer offers this service.

of Bankwell, M & T Bank, Fairfield County Bank, Patriot National Bank, Webster Bank, and Norwalk Bank and Trust. The service is free, and while taxpayers don’t have to be a customer of the bank, they do need to present their current tax bill. TD Bank no longer offers this service. By phone at (203) 318-9523, using credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, or electronic check (“E-Check” or ACH payment). The charge for an E-Check is $0.95.

By mail , using the response envelope mailed with the tax bill. Payments postmarked by USPS on or before April 1 will be considered timely regardless of when the Tax Collector receives them.

, using the response envelope mailed with the tax bill. Payments postmarked by USPS on or before April 1 will be considered timely regardless of when the Tax Collector receives them. Online at www.invoicecloud.com/cityofnorwalkct

Warning: Taxpayers using their own bank’s electronic or telephone bill payment service assume a risk, because electronic payments lack a postmark and will therefore be deemed late if not received by the Tax Collector on or before April 1. Also, inability to process an electronic payment due to an information error or omission will trigger a $20 returned transaction fee.

DMV:

The Department of Motor Vehicles encourages online transaction processing. Verify your vehicle’s tax status at https://portal.ct.gov/DMV/Online-Services/Online-Services.

Vehicle taxes paid in person at the City Hall tax payment station are said to clear the DMV overnight, enabling next business day vehicle registration.

Phone or online payments are said to clear the DMV two business days after the payment date.

E-Checks can take up to 30 days to clear the DMV, and are therefore not recommended for vehicle tax payments.

More taxpayer info is said to be at https://www.norwalkct.org/225/Tax-Collector.

Norwalk Youth Symphony

Norwalk Youth Symphony will kick off the new year with a series of Zoom seminars exploring diverse musical topics, according to a press release.

“ Women and the American Sound ” (Wednesday Jan. 6, 6 p.m.) Sigrid Karlstrom, DMA , will explore women’s role in the early establishment of American classical music tradition. A former principal violinist for Opera Southwest, Karlstrom teaches in Fairfield and New Haven Counties.

” (Wednesday Jan. 6, 6 p.m.) Sigrid Karlstrom, DMA , will explore women’s role in the early establishment of American classical music tradition. A former principal violinist for Opera Southwest, Karlstrom teaches in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. “1,000 Years of Music in 60 Minutes” (Wednesday Jan. 13, 7 p.m.) Concert Orchestra Conductor Russel Ger will offer a lively period-by-period overview, while addressing such questions as whether or not Mozart and Tchaikovsky ever shared brunch together.

“ The Fascinating Life of Alma Mahler ” (Thursday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.) The challenges facing a female composer in early 20 th century Vienna will be discussed by NYS Principal Conductor Jonathan Yates and his sister, U.S. State Department art historian Carolyn Yates.

” (Thursday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.) The challenges facing a female composer in early 20 century Vienna will be discussed by NYS Principal Conductor Jonathan Yates and his sister, U.S. State Department art historian Carolyn Yates. “ Developing Intrinsic Motivation in Your Young Musicians ” (Tuesday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.) NYS Philharmonia conductor Jessica McNamara will put forth strategies for building children’s motivation to practice.

” (Tuesday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.) NYS Philharmonia conductor Jessica McNamara will put forth strategies for building children’s motivation to practice. “The Roaring Harlem Renaissance” (Thursday Feb. 4, 8 p.m.) Jonathan and Carolyn Yates will delve into emerging black styles of literature, music, and art during the 1920s and beyond.

The five sessions above carry an all-in package price of $75, or can be accessed individually for $20 each.

“ Practice Techniques for Strong Players ” (Sunday Jan. 10, 2 p.m.) NYS conductor Rafael Videira, DMA will hold a lecture/workshop seminar on efficient practice techniques for late middle school and high school students. This session’s cost is $10.

” (Sunday Jan. 10, 2 p.m.) NYS conductor Rafael Videira, DMA will hold a lecture/workshop seminar on efficient practice techniques for late middle school and high school students. This session’s cost is $10. “How the Met Uses Media” (Monday Feb. 1, 7 p.m.) Metropolitan Opera broadcast host Mary Jo Heath, Ph.D. will speak about the Met’s audience engagement initiatives during the pandemic. Access costs $25, with revenues said to be going to the Met Opera Musicians Fund.

Registration for all the sessions is at https://fs30.formsite.com/nysforms/exymu4x6lw/index.html

Information about joining Norwalk Youth Symphony for youngsters in grades 4 thru 12 and their parents is at www.norwalkyouthsymphony.org, or by calling Sara Watkins at (203) 866-4100, or by email to [email protected]