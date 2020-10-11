COVID-19: Trend ‘in the wrong direction,’ 5 NPS cases

NORWALK, Conn. — There were 28 new COVID-19 positive cases reported Sunday in Norwalk. On Saturday, COVID-19 cases were reported at five Norwalk public schools.

Cranbury Elementary School, Rowayton Elementary School, Roton Middle School, Ponus Ridge Middle School, and Norwalk High School have cases, Norwalk Public Schools announced. Only the Cranbury case requires staff and students to quarantine. The people who tested positive in the other schools were not in the buildings when they would be considered contagious.

“The affected people have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation and have been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school,” NPS said. “Family members have also been instructed to contact their healthcare provider about getting tested. Any student required to self-quarantine will have access to virtual instruction.”

Their quarantine period will end Oct. 18. “Two classrooms and several spaces will be deep cleaned,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s update said.

Norwalk now a total 2,364 positive reported cases. Rilling’s Saturday update reported eight new case. The recent record:

Thursday , Oct. 1: Five new cases

, Oct. 1: Five new cases Friday , Oct. 2: Eight new cases

, Oct. 2: Eight new cases Saturday , Oct. 3: Two new cases

, Oct. 3: Two new cases Sunday , Oct. 4: 12 new cases “Nine of the cases are recent, while three cases are from the previous week and reflect ongoing data analysis”

, Oct. 4: 12 new cases “Nine of the cases are recent, while three cases are from the previous week and reflect ongoing data analysis” Monday , Oct. 5: 11 new cases

, Oct. 5: 11 new cases Tuesday , Oct. 6: 10 new cases

, Oct. 6: 10 new cases Wednesday , Oct. 7: Five new cases

, Oct. 7: Five new cases Thursday , Oct. 8: 14 new cases

, Oct. 8: 14 new cases Friday , Oct. 9: 10 new cases

, Oct. 9: 10 new cases Saturday , Oct. 10: Eight new cases

, Oct. 10: Eight new cases Sunday, Oct. 11: 28 new cases

“The total positive cases in Norwalk are increasing. We haven’t seen this many cases since May. Clearly things are not trending in the right direction. It is critically important that residents follow all public health guidelines. We are keeping a close eye on this situation and trying to identify trends in the community to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Please, continue social distancing and always wear a face covering in public,” Rilling is quoted as saying.

Saturday’s update said, “The Norwalk Health Department continues contact tracing known positive cases to identify trends and behaviors of the community. From September 27 through today, there were 69 recent positive COVID-19 cases in Norwalk. Of these cases, 32 reflect cases spread within households or those who reported attending a recent social gathering. The remaining reported cases do not appear to have common connections or identify any trends.”

Test positivity rates and daily cases per 100,000 population illuminate COVID-19’s spread, it said.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, Norwalk had a 2.3 percent test positivity rate and cases were 7.1 cases per 100,000 residents, it said. Compare that to New London, where a daily case rate of 30.5 per 100,000 population prompted the State Department of Health to issue an alert. This data is updated on Fridays.

The Day Street Community Health Center, located at 49 Day St., has expanded its hours for free COVID-19 testing, according to the Thursday update. The new hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment, referral, or symptoms are needed to be tested. Flu shots are also available from the health center. For more information, visit chc1.com.

Halloween is 20 days away, and residents are encouraged to follow state Department of Health recommendations to help reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. “The DPH recommends avoiding large gatherings, indoor haunted houses, and hayrides with those not from the same house,” the update said. “View the full guidance at bit.ly/2020HalloweenGuidance.”

“With Halloween just a few short weeks away, I encourage residents to think about alternative plans,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “Like the holidays we all had to modify or avoid in the spring and summer, Halloween too should be adjusted to help keep people healthy. Please follow the DPH guidance, which has been crafted by health experts, for trick-or-treating and other holiday gatherings and events.”