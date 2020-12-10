COVID-19: Two schools close

NORWALK, Conn. — Two additional Norwalk schools have closed due to COVID-19.

Cranbury Elementary is on remote learning as of Thursday and will remain out until Dec. 21, NPS Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams said. Wolfpit Elementary is also going remote Thursday but will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.

“Unfortunately, due to the number of staff members now quarantined, we are no longer able to effectively operate these buildings. The variation in return dates reflects different factors, such as when someone received a positive test result or when someone with a now confirmed case was last in a building. It can also reflect that a group of staff members who were previously quarantined as a precaution are scheduled to be back,” she explained.

More than half of Norwalk’s schools are closed; Norwalk Public Schools website lists nine as open and 12 closed. In addition, the Next Steps program is on remote learning, while Project Search is open.

Closed, according to the NPS website, are:

Brien McMahon High School – reopening expected Dec. 14

Center for Global Studies – reopening expected Dec. 14

Norwalk High School – reopening expected Dec. 14

P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) – reopening expected Dec. 14

Ponus Ridge Middle School – reopening expected Jan. 4

Roton Middle School – reopening expected Dec. 14

Cranbury Elementary – reopening expected Dec. 21

Fox Run Elementary – reopening expected Dec. 21

Jefferson Elementary at Ponus – reopening expected Dec. 21

Silvermine dual language – reopening expected Jan. 4

Silvermine at Jefferson annex – reopening expected Jan. 4

Wolfpit Elementary – reopening expected Jan. 4

Open are:

Nathan Hale Middle School

West Rocks Middle School

Brookside Elementary School

Columbus Magnet School

Kendall Elementary School

Marvin Elementary School

Naramake Elementary School

Rowayton Elementary School

Tracy Magnet School

Mayor Harry Rilling reported 70 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases to 5,188, and no deaths.