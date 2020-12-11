COVID-19: West Rocks closes

NORWALK, Conn. —West Rocks Middle School has joined the list of closed Norwalk Public Schools facilities.

“NPS was notified late in the day of new confirmed COVID cases at West Rocks Middle School. As a result, West Rocks will be on full remote learning tomorrow to allow time for contact tracing to take place. …Families will be updated over the weekend about a return to in-person learning, after more information is available,” NPS Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams said in an email.

West Rocks is the eighth school to close this week.

Jefferson Elementary and Fox Run Elementary switched to remote learning Monday

Ponus Ridge Middle School and Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School switched to remote learning Tuesday

Cranbury Elementary and Wolfpit Elementary switched to remote learning Thursday

Tracey Elementary and West Rocks Middle School switched to remote learning Friday

Norwalk Public Schools website lists seven K-12 schools open and 14 closed.

Closed, according to the NPS website, are:

Brien McMahon High School – reopening expected Dec. 14

– reopening expected Dec. 14 Center for Global Studies – reopening expected Dec. 14

– reopening expected Dec. 14 Norwalk High School – reopening expected Dec. 14

– reopening expected Dec. 14 P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) – reopening expected Dec. 14

(Pathways in Technology Early College High School) – reopening expected Dec. 14 Ponus Ridge Middle School – reopening expected Jan. 4

– reopening expected Jan. 4 Roton Middle School – reopening expected Dec. 14

– reopening expected Dec. 14 West Rocks Middle School – reopening to be determined

– reopening to be determined Cranbury Elementary – reopening expected Dec. 21

– reopening expected Dec. 21 Fox Run Elementary – reopening expected Dec. 21

– reopening expected Dec. 21 Jefferson Elementary at Ponus – reopening expected Dec. 21

at Ponus – reopening expected Dec. 21 Silvermine dual language – reopening expected Jan. 4

dual language – reopening expected Jan. 4 Silvermine at Jefferson annex – reopening expected Jan. 4

annex – reopening expected Jan. 4 Tracey Magnet School– reopening expected Dec. 21

School– reopening expected Dec. 21 Wolfpit Elementary – reopening expected Jan. 4

The Norwalk Early Childhood Center (NECC) is open. The Project Search and Norwalk Next Steps programs are both closed.

Mayor Harry Rilling reported 52 new positive cases Thursday in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases to 5,240. No deaths were reported.

“As cases continue to spread in Norwalk, it is inevitable that our schools will be impacted, and I know this is a difficult situation for families, students, and teachers,” Rilling said in a statement. “I appreciate the extra cautious approach taken by NPS and the Health Department when it comes to the safety of our children and teachers, and the continued patience and understanding from parents and families. Please know everyone is doing the best they can.”