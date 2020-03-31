COVID-19: Younger people also suffer, anxiety at Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is highlighting the ages of residents testing positive for COVID-19, showing that nine people who are less than 20 years old have or have had the disease. The state’s list of fatalities on Monday showed that a Connecticut resident in his or her 30s has just died from COVID-19.

Other aspects of today’s COVID-19 update:

Why is Norwalk number one in Connecticut infections?

Norwalk Hospital ‘thin’

Disaster zone declaration means 75 percent reimbursement from feds

Feds will cover National Guard expense

Statistics

“Since yesterday, there are 45 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to 271. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 1,245 to 1,445,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s Monday update said.

The Norwalk positive cases include seven children under the age of 10 and two children aged 10- to 19-years old. There are 29 patients in their 20s and 58 in their 30s. The vast majority are people who are less than 70 years old.

Sunday’s count was a 60 percent increase over Saturday’s. Monday’s count shows a 20 percent increase.

There are two additional Connecticut fatalities, Gov. Ned Lamont’s update said. Lamont is no longer commenting on the ages of people who have died from the disease, but a comparison of Monday’s chart to Sunday’s chart shows the first victim in his or her 30s. No one younger has died from COVID-19, according to the chart.

There’s an additional victim in his or her 50s, meaning that three Connecticut residents that age have died from the disease.

“The death rate typically is fairly constant throughout these pandemics, that as the infection rate rises, so too will the number of deaths, but not necessarily the mortality rates. (That is) going to probably stay between 1 and 2 percent,” Nuvance Health President and CEO John Murphy, M.D., said at Lamont’s evening update.

Leading the state

Norwalk’s 271 infected resident count is the most of any municipality in Connecticut, but New Haven County’s rate of increase is “catching up quickly with Fairfield County,” Lamont said.

So why does Norwalk have the most?

In previous infectious disease outbreaks, “We often look at JFK International Airport, and then 684 coming north,” Murphy said. “Most of the diseases that we have tracked over the years follow that pattern out of the city and then come up 84 or along a rail line. The migration typically respects those travel patterns.”

‘A degree of anxiety’

Norwalk Hospital had six new COVID-19 patients admitted Monday morning, and probably 75 COVID-19 infected patients overall, plus “probably several dozen” patients who might have it but whose test results haven’t come in, Murphy said.

Nuvance is part of the Governor’s Health System Response Team and was asked a month ago, along with Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare, to increase its capacity by 50 percent, Lamont said.

Norwalk Hospital has done it, Murphy said. Parts of the hospital that weren’t intensive care units (ICUs) a month ago are ICUs now.

But, “We have some staff who have been furloughed or who themselves are unwell at home. So, you have a thinner team working very hard, and there’s a degree of anxiety that I think you have to understand, everybody understands. They are walking into an environment where they themselves could get sick…. It isn’t a warzone. But it is a stressful, complex, ever changing environment.”

Senator’s update

FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency ) has approved Lamont’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Connecticut in response to COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a Monday email.

“This allows all eight counties to be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs associated with their emergency protective measures,” Murphy announced. “Connecticut is still waiting to hear back from FEMA on the other disaster request that would increase individual assistance for food, unemployment, and child care. The CT delegation joined together on Friday in asking the White House to quickly approve the state’s request for support.”

Murphy also said:

“The Connecticut Department of Public Health is asking health care professionals, such as retired nurses and doctors, to consider volunteering their services at a medical facility in Connecticut. Those willing to volunteer should fill out the online form located at ctresponds.ct.gov”

“If you’re struggling with your mental health during this crisis, you are not alone. Text SHARE to 741741 for free, 24/7 support from the Crisis Text Line.”

“In Connecticut, we have a network of domestic violence programs that can be accessed 24/7 by calling 888-774-2900. The programs provide shelter for victims of domestic violence, as well as counseling and other support services.”

Homeland Security will pay for National Guard

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will provide 100 percent reimbursement for the costs associated with the Connecticut National Guard supporting the state’s COVID-19 emergency response, Lamont’s update said.

Lamont’s in command and activated the Guard before the first confirmed Connecticut case, it said.

The Guard has deployed two of Department of Public Health’s mobile field hospitals and will install a third one, and has provided climate-controlled tents to VA hospitals in West Haven and Newington, it said. The Guard is expected to deploy the Federal Medical Station with a capacity of 250 beds and convert large spaces at Southern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University, and Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport into medical surge capacity with approximately 300 beds at each site.