Cranbury Elementary look unveiled

NORWALK, Conn. — The new look for Cranbury Elementary School is developing.

“We kept most of the building, in terms of aesthetics-wise, very simple” for budgetary purposes, Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo said Wednesday to the Common Council Land Use Committee. The most expensive part is the front of the building, with glass on the entrance façade and the cafeteria.

The Common Council approved a $45 million capital budget expense for a new Cranbury Elementary School in 2020. The State is reimbursing $10 million of that.

A conceptual estimate should be ready mid-month, and the project will go out for bid in February or March, Jim Giuliano of Construction Solutions Group, the city’s project manager for new school construction, said.

It’s a conceptual design of “interesting massing that necessarily doesn’t spend money on fenestration of the building,” Lo said. The abundant glass will be break resistant glazing for all the windows within six feet of ground level and bullet resistant glazing for the main entrance, Michael LoSasso of Antinozzi Associates said.