Critics vent on Facebook as City releases ‘I love Norwalk’ video

Screenshot from the City’s new promotional video, showing Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and the City’s new logo.

NORWALK, Conn. — As some Norwalkers recoil, the City has officially announced its new “I love Norwalk” logo, sharing the promotional video “where members of the community, key stakeholders and leaders of local organizations share why they love Norwalk.”

The new logo replaces the “Sound of Connecticut” logo launched in 2016, a news release states, explaining that it “didn’t resonate with many members of the community” and includes “an outdated image of the old Imax theater at the Maritime Aquarium that has since been removed.”

“Norwalk is a community with a heart,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying.“Our residents take great pride in our city, whether it’s our fantastic restaurants and downtown areas, parks and beaches, world-class schools and transportation options, or our thriving arts and cultural community. Norwalk has something for everyone and has been on the rise for quite some time. However, what I believe sets us apart from other cities and towns and what I love most about Norwalk is the people. The people in our community value kindness, inclusivity, diversity, and above all, love. That’s why I think it’s most appropriate, and I am happy to announce the City’s new branding logo: ‘I Love Norwalk!’”

“It is not very imaginative, very generic. I would have liked to have seen a competition by local artists to have a special meaningful logo. Just my opinion,” Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano said in a Facebook thread started by former Mayoral candidate Lisa Brinton.

Brinton, founder of Independents for Norwalk, commented in four separate posts Save Norwalk’s Neighborhoods. “Personally, I would have hoped for something that celebrated our waterfront, oyster industry, New England or Revolutionary heritage. Definitely evokes NYC. Folks, it’s time to vote differently in November,” she said, in the first one.

“Frankly, this is the least of our problems in Norwalk. I guess I’m impressed anyone realized we had to change the logo when they demolished the IMAX theater,” Jessica Garnett replied.

“I agree and disagree at the same time,” Iliana Zuniga said. “As a branding professional with experience in multiple brand refreshes, the cost of the rebranding itself may be minimal compared to the expenses involved in a full roll-out and implementation. Consider the costs of changing signage, stationary, social media presence, advertising, and more.”

The artist Fivefingaz created his own logo versions.

Logo alternatives created by Fivefingaz.

“He did it in 5 min and didn’t cost an arm and a leg Norwalk needs to think ahead and better! We have talented people born and raised here who give back,” one person said.

On Wednesday, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said Dornenburg | Kallenbach Advertising (DKA), a communications and advertising consultant, developed the logo as part of the work its doing under an annual contract begun in 2020.

“The only separate cost was for the official ‘I Love Norwalk’ video … filmed and produced by DKA,” she said. “The costs totaled approximately $16,000. The video is being used for multiple purposes and we plan to repurpose the raw footage, as we have a ton of b-roll at meaningful locations throughout the City, including Norwalk Public Schools, our beaches and parks, and many of the City’s main attractions. The video will also be used to support our small business community and our arts and cultural center, by advertising the benefits of visiting Norwalk’s restaurants, bars, museums, festivals, the Maritime Aquarium and more.”

On Thursday, Brinton called the video “nice” but “primarily voiced over with political insiders.” She said, “The governor makes a pitch for Norwalk telling you everything you need to know about who is driving density, developer tax credits and underfunding our schools.”

“Norwalk is probably the most popular city in our state. Everybody wants to be in Norwalk, you’ve made it a very welcoming place,” Gov. Ned Lamont said, before being cut off as the video continues with Rilling listing the “countless reasons” he loves Norwalk.

“Norwalk has been on the rise for quite some time, and it’s clear that people are noticing,” Rilling said. “Fortune Magazine ranked the city of Norwalk as the best place for families to live in in Connecticut, and 29th in all of the nation. Livability.com named the city of Norwalk is one of the top 100 cities to live in, in all of the nation. Connecticut Insider ranked the city of Norwalk as the number one city in Connecticut for quality of life.”

Screenshot from the City’s new promotional video.

Speakers also include SoNo Collection Senior General Manager Matt Seebeck, who stated that the mall gets visitors from all 50 states. Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez and Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella delivered thoughts in Spanish. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mike Mushak takes a prominent role and Clyde Ripka, sitting in his restaurant next to Calf Pasture Beach, said, “You can’t smell it through the camera, but it smells great.”

Also offering thoughts are:

Forever Sweet Bakery Co-Owner Sky Mercede

Bartender Scott Wawrzyniak

Eve. St. Surin, Carver Center volunteer

Coals owner Blanco Restaino

Music Theater of Connecticut Executive Artistic Director Kevin Connors

Maritime Aquarium President and CEO Jason Patlis

Doug Hempstead, Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum Board of Trustees Chairman and former Common Council member

Lucia Rilling

Wall Street Theater Executive Director Suzanne Cahill

Norwalk Art Space Executive Director Duvian Montoya

The Rev. Lindsay Curtis, D.D., Pastor of Grace Baptist Church

Stepping Stones Museum for Children President and CEO Rhonda Kiest

The Rev. Richard Wesley Clarke, Bethel AME Church pastor

Nancy Rosett, a former Bike/Walk Commission member

Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas

Norwalk Hospital President Peter Cordeau

The news release said, “the City of Norwalk wanted to rebrand with a message fitting to Norwalk’s strong sense of community spirit and appeal to visitors. ‘I Love Norwalk’ is a statement commonly and genuinely expressed by residents throughout the City.”

