Cruise into the sunset with us, July 25

Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board Vice President Jon Gage, July 19, 2021, on a NancyOnNorwalk cruise. (Claire Schoen)

No – we are not shutting down. (Got your attention though, didn’t we?)

On Monday, July 25th NancyOnNorwalk will host our second annual sunset cruise of the Norwalk Islands for our readers and supporters. We had so much fun last year, we thought we’d do this again!

Two hours, from 6:30-8:30 pm, aboard the Seaport Association’s Sheffield Island Lighthouse ferry.

Space is very limited (last year sold out quickly), so if you’re interested, sign up nowWe have only a few spots left.

Tickets are $30 per person.

Register here

(Note: confirmation email with further details will be sent next week.)

Last year’s cruise gets ready to depart. (Claire Schoen)

