Cruise the Sound, enroll kids in camp, go to a farmers’ market

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Maritime Aquarium begins summer cruises

begins summer cruises YMCA offers summer camp in Norwalk

offers summer camp in Norwalk NCHC farmers’ market season starts Wednesday

Maritime Aquarium announces summer cruise schedule

Cruises on Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s research vessel R/V Spirit of the Sound will be open to the public throughout the summer beginning on Saturday July 4, according to a press release. Each cruise will be attended by a Maritime Aquarium educator offering information about the Sound’s wildlife, the islands just off Norwalk Harbor, and the lighthouses at Peck Ledge, Greens Ledge, and Sheffield Island. All cruises will be 90 minutes long, and all will provide a similar experience, despite the different names given to them.

The cruises will depart from the dock near the Aquarium’s IMAX Theater entrance. Face masks must be worn. Reduced capacity will enable social distancing.

The “Norwalk Islands Cruise” departs at 1:15 p.m. daily except Monday, and at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.

The “TGIF Cruise” departs at 6:30 p.m. Fridays.

The “Saturday Sunset Cruise” departs at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays starting on July 11.

Tickets for all cruises cost $31.50 ($26.50 for Aquarium members), and must be reserved in advance at www.maritimeaquarium.org

Passengers under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All passengers must be at least 42 inches tall.

R/V Spirit of the Sound is the first research vessel in the U.S. with quiet “green” hybrid-electric propulsion. The boat is available for charter (maximum capacity: 25), with added options of on-site catering and a marine presentation. Call (203) 852-0700 ext. 2206 for details

Y offering Norwalk summer camp

Norwalk YMCA Camp Sunrise is now open in its new location at St. Jerome’s, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk, according to a press release.

Camp Sunrise serves children in grades K-8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an extended day 6 p.m. option. Activities include Zumba, Yoga, Arts and Crafts, sports, indoor and outdoor games, STEM activities, reading readiness and social play.

2020 Camp protocols include:

Maximum group size of 10 campers plus 2 counselors.

of 10 campers plus 2 counselors. Staggered no-contact drop off and pick up.

drop off and pick up. Children’s temperatures are taken.

temperatures are taken. Parents stay in their cars , and are asked a series of health screening questions at drop off.

, and are asked a series of health screening questions at drop off. Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures consistent with American Camping Association and local health department best practice guidelines.

“Now more than ever we believe kids need the benefits that a summer at the Y can bring,” said Elena Baggio, Childcare Program Director for the Norwalk YMCA. “Summer programs will provide the opportunity for children to regain a sense of normalcy as well as support their physical, social and emotional well-being after being at home for a long period of time.”

Limited space is still available. Full information is at http://www.norwalkymca.org/

Farmers’ market to reopen Wednesday

The Wednesday Farmers’ Market at Norwalk Community Health Center (NCHC) will begin its 2020 season on Wednesday July 8, according to a press release. Located in the NCHC parking lot at 120 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, the Market will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m every Wednesday until Thanksgiving.

The layout and experience is said to “prioritize the health and safety of patrons, farmers, volunteers, and staff.” Face masks are required, a hand sanitizing station will be available for use, and social distancing will be observed. Bags will be provided; customers should not bring their own.

This year, the Market’s buying power will be enhanced via support from Newman’s Own Foundation, the independent charitable foundation created by the late actor/philanthropists Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward of Westport. “Record numbers of our patients and neighbors are facing hunger, in the economic fallout from the COVID19 pandemic,” said John Gettings, NCHC interim Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome this critical funding made by Newman’s Own Foundation as part of its commitment to address issues of fresh food access and nutrition education.”

The market will accept credit and debit cards, EBT/SNAP, and cash, as well as NCHC’s patient-only Farmer’s Market vouchers.

The Center’s website is at www.norwalkchc.org They can be followed at www.facebook.com/norwalkchc.