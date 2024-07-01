CT Association of Public Health Nurses selects Norwalk nurse in its first-ever Nurse of the Year award

Darleen Hoffler, Norwalk Health Department Clinical Services Supervisor, has been named Connecticut Public Health Nurse of the Year by the Connecticut Association of Public Health Nurses. She is the first recipient of what will become an annual award recognizing excellence in public health practice, innovative initiatives, leadership and advocacy, health equity, evidence-based practice, community engagement, and professional development.

A longtime Norwalker who has been a clinician in the Health Department for over 30 years, Hoffler supervises 11 staffers who administer the Preventable Diseases & Clinical Services Division’s multiple clinics and programs. She has been instrumental in helping the Norwalk region consistently maintain the state’s highest childhood vaccination rates, with 83% of children born in 2020 getting their recommended vaccines by their second birthday.

Her lengthy list of credits includes participation in and support for various Health Department initiatives, including chronic disease prevention; integration of testing and links to treatment for Hepatitis C, and community health screenings and education programs at Norwalk’s libraries, food pantries, and housing shelters.

Deanna D’Amore, Norwalk Health Department Director said, “Darleen was instrumental in our response to COVID-19 where she mobilized her staff, volunteers, and the Norwalk Public Schools’ nurses to assist with contact tracing and guidance to community members and organizations. During the vaccine rollout, she helped us strategize how clinics could operate at unique spaces like the Norwalk Maritime Aquarium, Norwalk Bow Tie Cinema, small churches, parks, and other non-traditional spaces throughout the community. During the pandemic, she could have chosen an early retirement package but instead stayed to see her community through a very challenging time, and we would have been lost without her.”