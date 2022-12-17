Quantcast

CT COVID hospitalizations are up nearly 60% from a month ago

Hospital staff thank local fire, police departments, and EMS as they pay tribute to the health care providers at Saint Mary’s Hospital on the front lines taking care of patients with COVID-19 on April 10, 2020 in Waterbury. (Joe Amon, Connecticut Public)

Connecticut’s COVID hospitalizations have risen by 58% over the last four weeks, and with families and colleagues preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are urging people to don masks indoors and consider the well-being of others as they go about the seasonal bustle.

On Nov. 17, the state recorded 325 COVID hospitalizations and a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.3%. By Thursday, hospitalizations had climbed to 515 and the positivity rate reached 11.4%. Hospitals have added more than 100 patients with COVID since the start of December alone.

(CTMirror.org)

And given the prevalence of home testing, officials have said, the positivity rate is likely an undercount.

“Everybody has a different risk level,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare. “At one level, you catch a bad cold, and you have to stay out of work for five to 10 days. That can be important to people. Then as we progress, you catch a bad cold, maybe you infect somebody else who catches that bad cold, who then infects somebody else who cannot do well.

“The best way to really assess risk at this point is: What can you afford to lose? And those people around you: What can they afford to lose?”

When weighing risk, people should consider whether they’re caring for someone who is medically vulnerable or whether they can afford to miss extended periods of work, Wu said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>