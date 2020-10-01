CT legislature greenlights spending for new Norwalk High School

NORWALK, Conn. — The new Norwalk High School construction project has been greenlighted by the Connecticut State Senate, without objection.

The Senate approved HB 7010, which provides $189 million for a new NHS, an 80 percent reimbursement rate, provided that a qualifying grant application is made before Dec. 31.

The school would expand the P-Tech Academy to include 100 students from Bridgeport or Stamford and a new Arts Academy would be created, to include 100 students from Norwalk’s wealthy neighboring communities in its student body.

The high reimbursement rate hinges on those elements, as it’s considered a pilot program.

This proposal came as a surprise to Norwalk, announced by State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) in December. It was developed through discussions that included Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven, Konstantinos (Kosta) Diamantis, Director of the Connecticut Office of School Construction Grants & Review.

Duff detractors have predicted that the school would not get funding. Duff expressed confidence that it would.

They have also said it was developed in “back room discussions.” Some Board of Education members were as surprised as the public when the proposal was announced.

Since that surprise announcement, the Board of Education and other Norwalk governmental bodies have approved the project without objection.

The bill met opposition Wednesday in the House, where Republicans tried to strike the project from the bill, saying Duff was seeking to go outside the normal review process. Their amendment failed, 86-51. The bill passed, 99-38, after midnight.

Thursday’s Senate vote was uneventful. The bill passed unanimously.

Duff, in speaking to the Senate, reminded his colleagues that many Connecticut communities benefitted from state grants for school construction, while Norwalk has not had a new school in years. Norwalk High School is 50 years old, he said.

The bill will now be sent to Gov. Ned Lamont.

“I’m very pleased the Senate approved the funding for the new Norwalk high school,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “The old school is very tired and in need of replacement. With the funding in place, we can now move forward with the design phase to provide students with a facility of which they can be extremely proud. I thank Senator Duff for getting this done.”