CT revenues shoot upward once again

Connecticut’s tax revenue engine continues to hum, leaving the state poised — regardless of the coronavirus pandemic — to close the fiscal year with $800 million to spare, according to reports from two state financial offices.

The legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis reported Thursday that state finances for the budget year ending June 30 — once projected to finish $110 million in the red — now are on pace to close with a $245 million surplus.

Connecticut also expects to have $555 million socked away through a secondary savings program tied to quarterly income and business tax filings.

What that means is Gov. Ned Lamont — whose budget office matched most of these projections — may be poised to cut taxes as he nears a decision about whether to seek re-election in 2022.

What it also means is Connecticut will have unprecedented reserves by this summer. Just one year ago, Lamont was warning the reserve would be empty and operations potentially $500 million in debt by this point.

“There’s no way to look at that [new forecast] other than that’s great news,” said Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, co-chairman of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

Given the more than $2.6 billion in new federal stimulus also headed into the state budget, Connecticut’s next biennial spending plan could run relatively smoothly.