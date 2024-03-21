Cultural Crossover: Colombian vibes from 150 young musicians

More than 150 young musicians will take the stage at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, at 7 p.m. this Saturday March 23 when Norwalk Youth Symphony members team up with performers from Stamford-based music education program Intempo and electronic fusion band Kaloa to present Intempo’s annual Cultural Crossover Concert.

Intempo teaches youngsters “predominantly from immigrant backgrounds and from communities underrepresented in the arts.” Founder/CEO Angelica Durrell said “Through this concert, we will showcase the universality of Colombian music, which has rich African and native indigenous influences. Cumbia is an international genre that is heard from Colombia to Argentina, Mexico and the United States. We are pleased that our young musicians and community members are being exposed to this music at this time”

According to a news release, the concert has been supported by the National Endowment for the Arts for three consecutive years. Durrell said “Having the continued trust of the National Endowment for the Arts is incredibly meaningful since we share their commitment to artistic excellence and quality intercultural programming.”

Get tickets at INTEMPO’s Cultural Crossover Concert – Colombia! (qgiv.com).

Intempo’s website is at Intempo Music – Inovative, Intercultural, Inclusive. Norwalk Youth Symphony’s website is at Norwalk Youth Symphony