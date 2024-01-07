Cyclists ignore opportunity to swerve away from dogs

Walking my two dogs recently I was presented with an all too familiar circumstance. A cyclist approached from the opposite direction and rode within two feet of us. My dog on the right side did a little lunge towards the cyclist as he was passing and I quickly stepped left and pulled him back to avoid contact. I called to the cyclist and he slowed so I walked toward him and suggested that he shouldn’t ride so close to people, especially those walking dogs. His comments were tough to hear because another dog in a yard on other side of the street was barking like mad and because I wear hearing aids, but what I got was his opinion that I should have stepped off the road as he approached. I pointed out that all he needed to do was swerve some distance ahead to avoid a potentially unpleasant experience but he found that unacceptable. Then he said other stuff I didn’t get, and rode off.

I walk my dogs twice daily, and individual and groups of cyclists have done just as this fellow did dozens of times, and sometimes approaching from behind! I should also note that joggers have done this as well.

I consider this behavior rude, but it’s dangerous as well. Even a very gentle dog might bite if startled to the point of fear. I expect that if my dog had actually bitten this guy, he’d be blaming me, and ultimately my dog.

I mention all this because I’d be very interested to hear what others have to say about the topic. To me it seems like common sense that pedestrians – especially if they are managing animals – should have the right of way. But maybe there is more to it.

Mark Stephenson