Cyclists ignore opportunity to swerve away from dogs

Letters to the editor.

Walking my two dogs recently I was presented with an all too familiar circumstance. A cyclist approached from the opposite direction and rode within two feet of us. My dog on the right side did a little lunge towards the cyclist as he was passing and I quickly stepped left and pulled him back to avoid contact. I called to the cyclist and he slowed so I walked toward him and suggested that he shouldn’t ride so close to people, especially those walking dogs. His comments were tough to hear because another dog in a yard on other side of the street was barking like mad and because I wear hearing aids, but what I got was his opinion that I should have stepped off the road as he approached. I pointed out that all he needed to do was swerve some distance ahead to avoid a potentially unpleasant experience but he found that unacceptable. Then he said other stuff I didn’t get, and rode off.

I walk my dogs twice daily, and individual and groups of cyclists have done just as this fellow did dozens of times, and sometimes approaching from behind! I should also note that joggers have done this as well.

I consider this behavior rude, but it’s dangerous as well. Even a very gentle dog might bite if startled to the point of fear. I expect that if my dog had actually bitten this guy, he’d be blaming me, and ultimately my dog.

I mention all this because I’d be very interested to hear what others have to say about the topic. To me it seems like common sense that pedestrians – especially if they are managing animals – should have the right of way. But maybe there is more to it.

Mark Stephenson

  1. Mike Murray

    Bicyclists feel they own the road and don’t have to follow rules of the road. They often ride more than two abreast, don’t stop for stop signs and rarely pull over to the right side when followed by a car to allow them to pass. I can’t tell you how many large groups on bikes I have been behind that don’t take their turns at stop signs. They pull out and continue through the sign as a group not letting the other sides alternate.

