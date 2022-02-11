Dachowitz: City doesn’t get enough return on investment from Norwalk Public Schools

NORWALK, Conn. – Questions flowed Thursday in a feisty Common Council Committee meeting, where Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz once again explained the operating budget proposal that he and Mayor Harry Rilling developed.

Some samples:

Do you have any data to support your estimate of a tax increase Norwalk property owners can afford?

any data to support your estimate of a tax increase Norwalk property owners can afford? Was the Rainy Day Fund tapped to deal with Superstorm Sandy expenses?

tapped to deal with Superstorm Sandy expenses? How much ARPA money was used to offset taxes this year?

money was used to offset taxes this year? If the efficiency study says the City and/or the Board of Education is underfunded, what will you do?

While much of the focus was on education expenses, one Council member took another tack.

“I would really, strongly recommend, if you could please reconsider adding some more funding to recreation, and parks, to help with the maintenance and upkeep of our parks,” Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A) said

Laws of economics

It’s the third time in a week that Dachowitz has explained the recommended $412.5 million in spending, a 3.7% increase over 2021-22’s operating budget. It includes $216.3 million for Norwalk Public Schools, short of the $227.5 million the Norwalk Board of Education has requested. Dachowitz said NPS would get a 3.75% increase over this fiscal year; BoE members say contractual obligations to employees are going up 4.5%, and the recommendation does not cover the district’s basic expenses, let alone help the children deal with the effects of remote learning, social distancing and mask wearing.

Rilling told the Council Finance Committee that formulating a budget is “very challenging, especially this year.”

“I think everybody understands that, you know, we have an obligation to keep our taxes as low as possible, but still understand that we have students in our school system that we need to fund and educate,” Rilling said.

“Economics is about making choices and tradeoffs,” Dachowitz said. “It’s about setting priorities and making decisions knowing there are just not enough resources to obtain everything you wish and all of the requests. The Law of Diminishing Returns says, if we keep increasing our spending on an item, the amount of benefit we get for each additional expenditure becomes smaller and smaller. And that’s something to take into account as we allocate and prioritize these expenditures.”

‘That’s why we’re doing an efficiency study’

Dachowitz spoke of “reasonable tax increases;” Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said the fundamental question is, “what is the fair tax rate?”

In terms of a monthly increase, the recommended budget represents a $13 a month increase for the median value homeowner, she said. If the Board of Education got the 4.5% increase it needs to meet the expenses it cannot control, then it would cost that homeowner an extra dollar a month. If NPS got the 9.1% the Board requested, it would be $31 a month.

“My question really is then, what evidence do we have? What studies have we’ve done? What information do we have on what in fact is a bearable increase for homeowners at that $275,000 median home value?” she asked. “…I’m trying to understand that question of whether $31 a month is also too much to ask or not.”

“I think the real question is, we’re spending hundreds of millions of dollars every year in an operating budget. We’re spending hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade all their schools. But more than half of the children are not doing work at grade level,” Dachowitz replied. “So when you talk about what homeowners and taxpayers are willing to pay, I say, the relationship of what the results are in the school should be related to the investment. In finance, we look at return on investment.”

He said, “I don’t care whether it’s $100,000 or 10 million. If I’m going to spend any amount of money and I don’t get a return that’s valuable to the city, I say no.”

“With all due respect, that is not your job,” she replied, explaining that decisions on policy are made by elected leaders and members of the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET), who are appointed by the Mayor.

She said, “I personally, based on my policy expertise and my role as a citizen in the city, think that our students are underperforming – from your perspective – because we have not invested enough. We need reading intervention specialists, for instance, which is a proven intervention strategy. That is expensive, but it works.”

Dachowitz said he’s been here three years and the Council and BET don’t know where NPS spends its money.

“That is why Evergreen Solutions was hired to analyze the efficiency of the public schools, especially in comparison to other schools,” he said. “…I’m not advocating any policy.”

Council member Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) asked Dachowitz what the plan is if the efficiency study “does happen to come back and say that we have potentially underfunded the BoE, or the City-side for that matter.”

Dachowitz said that when he first took his role, a joint cybersecurity review “adding staff in certain very select areas.” So he recommended adding four employees over four years.

“When they say you need to invest more, I say fine, over a three-to-five-year period. Let’s figure out how we can afford it,” Dachowitz said.

If it’s a capital budget issue, “my feeling is we may want to work backwards,” determine how much taxes can increase and adjust the spending accordingly, he said.

Rainy Day

The recommended budget includes a planned $4 million drawdown from the “Rainy Day Fund,” or general fund balance.

Council Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large) asked Dachowitz what the impact would be of drawing down more.

“I’m very concerned that in addition to whatever gets approved for this year, we have $220 million of approved capital budget projects that have not been borrowed yet,” Dachowitz said.

He said “Remember, this is a joint Mayor- and CFO-recommended operating budget. So, the $4 million drawdown was a joint recommendation of the mayor and me. I would, if anything, go the other way and say we should draw down less.”

It’s said that the Rainy Day Fund is there to cover emergencies; Dachowitz credits it for getting Norwalk through COVID-19 without layoffs and other problems.

Council member Heidi Alterman (D-District D) how much money came out of the Rainy Day Fund when Superstorm Sandy came in, an example of such a catastrophe.

“I don’t have that information,” Dachowitz said. “I know that we’ve got quite a bit of reimbursement from FEMA. But I don’t know exactly how much we took out based on what the requirements were.”

‘Parents expected otherwise’

Dachowitz also discussed federal COVID-19 relief funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the ESSER grant, a.k.a. the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Last year, $13 million in ARPA funds offset tax increases and this year, it’s planned to use $7 million in ARPA in addition to the $4 million from the Rainy Day Fund.

While the City is planning to use ARPA to make important investments, such as flood mitigation, the schools weren’t allowed to use ESSER to its intended effect, McMurrer said.

Parents and taxpayers expected them to fund “one time expenses, like extra social workers, extra counselors, extra psychologist, and instead it was used to pay for their contractual increases,” she said. “…I feel like we’re maybe putting a little bit of a Band-Aid on this. And those funds are going to run out.”

Rilling said his administration had given historically high increases to the school system. The problem with ESSER is if they’re used for recurring expenses, the schools budget will remain at that higher amount because of the State’s minimum budget requirement.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “We understand the need to fund the Board of Education, we understand that. We understand that young students now have kind of even regressed in their learning because of the online and the distance learning that we’ve seen. So it’s not an easy calculation. It’s not an easy formula. And as I mentioned earlier on, it’s also critical that we don’t force people out of the city of Norwalk because they can’t afford to live here because of taxes.”

Return on investment?

Council member John Kydes (D-District C), who has announced that he is running for Mayor in 2023, said he’s “seen a lot of initiatives” over the years, from “the half dozen superintendents I’ve seen come and go,” and “a lot of strategic operating plans.”

He asked Dachowitz if he had any information or data “that shows what initiatives are still active.”

Dachowitz said he’d have to ask the Board of Education.

Kydes said he’s been saying this “a lot” and “it seems to fall on deaf ears,” but he would ask the Board.

Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) said he too remembers programs that cost millions of dollars, and didn’t know what happened with them.

“Those are questions that I have asked and not gotten,” he said.

Recreation and Parks

The Recreation and Parks Department asked for more employees, Ayers said.

“It’s a request that I support,” she said. “…I did some very surface research, and found out that our Recreation and Parks Department is quite small compared to the number of people in our city, and actually the number of people who use our facilities and our parks and all of these things.”

Rilling said his administration is looking at ways to increase the department’s staffing in less expensive ways, like hiring part time staffers seasonally or bringing on “overtime hires,” to avoid the cost of benefits.

He said, “We’re well aware of the problem and we’re trying to do, we’re trying to work out so we can help them out.”