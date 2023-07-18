Dachowitz negotiates agreement to protect Norwalk’s funds from bank failures

Screenshot of the July 10 Board of Estimate and Taxation meeting.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s Finance Department has taken steps to protect the City’s money from bank failures, in light of recent banking industry problems.

“I was very concerned when Silicon Valley Bank went bankrupt,” Dachowitz said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation. Given that Norwalk has between $20-30 million in unsecured deposits, he contacted the bank.

“I’m pleased to report that we finally have signed off on the agreements and implemented something called a tri-party agreement. It’s a three-way agreement between Webster Bank, Bank of New York Mellon and ourselves,” he said.

Bank of New York Mellon is “probably the leading custodial bank in the country” and under the agreement, Webster keeps Bank of New York Mellon informed with a running total on Norwalk’s investment, and “directs their securities to be designated as collateral for us,” Dachowitz said.

“So the bank keeps the ownership of the securities,” he said. “They get the interest in dividends that’s coming, their money is invested. But God forbid anything happens to the bank, we don’t have to go through FDIC, we now own those securities that are collateral for our deposits.”

Whatever Norwalk’s total is, “Every night, we have 102% of the cash that we have on hand collateralized with securities,” he said. “I personally went through a whole list of what securities are acceptable to us. Obviously, you want low risk, not a lot of variability, with interest rates, etc.”

The Finance Department is talking to other banks it deals with, “small, local banks” that assist Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli and “often accommodate us,” he said. “We generally just buy CDs from them. But if it’s over 250,000, we are going to either get tri party agreements with them, or we’re going to cut back our investments to $250,000.”

BET member Anne Dwyer praised the effort, saying “there is no such thing as too big to fail. So I think that’s terrific, because any kind of hiccup on that score would be very, very bad for the city.”

Dachowitz said the Oak Hills Park Authority, which is unusually flush with a cash position of $650,000 at the end of May, could coordinate with the City and “be covered and would be insured against the risk of the failure of a depository bank” under the tri-party agreement.

