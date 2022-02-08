Dachowitz presents recommended operating budget

NORWALK, Conn. – The initial recommended operating budget for the coming fiscal year has been revealed, a proposed $412.5 million in spending that represents a 3.7% increase over 2021-22.

Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz’s recommended budget, developed in concert with Mayor Harry Rilling, proposes $216.3 million for Norwalk Public Schools, which he called a 3.75% increase over this year. The Norwalk Board of Education has requested $227.5 million, which included $7.8 million to attempt lessening the “dramatic increase” that could be necessary in 2023-24 when the COVID-19 federal funding dries up, according to NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani.

“The budget we put before you, we believe is a fair budget right now,” Rilling said at Monday’s Board of Estimate and Taxation meeting. “But there’s still room, we’re still looking at areas where we can make savings, where we can cut expenses, because we recognize the fact that we can’t keep taxing our residents to a point where they can’t afford to stay in their own homes.”

The budget factors in a $4 million drawdown from the “Rainy Day Fund,” the general fund balance, estimated at $72 million at the close of the last fiscal year. The drawdown would still leave a Rainy Day Fund equivalent to 16.6% of operating expenses, Dachowitz said. This is an important statistic for rating agencies.

Norwalk has a policy that its Rainy Day Fund should be between 7.5% and 15% of expenditures.

“I don’t like having a ceiling,” Dachowitz said. “I will tell you in the Northeast, 15 to 20% is considered sterling or golden. In talks with the rating agencies, they say in the rest of the country, the Midwest, the South, the far west, they see Rainy Day Funds in 50 to 75% range…. I’ll take it, the 16.6% But I guard it jealously.”

Dachowitz spent a fair amount of his presentation issuing sharp comments about the Board of Education.

In FY21, the Board of Education had a budget of $208 million but spent $204 million, Dachowitz said.

“What they do is, by law, if they run a surplus of 2% of their budget and they request it, we have to give it to them, and they end up using it as a rollover for next year,” Dachowitz said. “So they work backwards. They say we have 208, 4 million we’re allowed to rollover, they only spent 204 million. If they spent less than that they would have to give that money back to us. That never happens.”

Norwalk Public Schools has a $2.7 million surplus for 2018-19. NPS was permitted by state law to retain $1.9 million of its surplus and was returning $805,297 to the City, then-NPS Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton said at the time.

NPS in 2017-18 had a $605,000 surplus and in 2016-17 a $657,972 surplus. “We came in pretty much, I would say, as close to budget or on budget as you can,” Hamilton said in August 2017. The Board requested it retain $435,000 and return $225,000.

In 2014, NPS reported a nearly $2 million surplus, of which $500,000 went back to the City.

Dachowitz outlined the State grants the Board of Education applies to its budget ($44 million in FY21). He pointed out that the State pays the BoE’s pension costs ($29 million in FY21).

As he has in previous budget cycles, he added up the “in-kind” services the City gives the Board of Education, and the total dollars in debt service the City-side budget coughs up.

All told, in FY21 NPS spent nearly $95 million in excess of the local budget, Dachowitz said.

While the recommended budget sends $196 million to the City and $216 million to the school district, “The percentage split is really 40% for the city, and 60% for the schools, and that’s been consistent for the last eight years,” he said.

Dachowitz also detailed the deluge of federal funding that’s come our way in the last two years.

The schools got $24.8 million from the American Rescue Plan and the City got $39.3 million, he said.

“Tremendous amount of money,” Dachowitz said. “It really helps us a great deal in recovering and reimbursing us for certain expenditures, and with the ARPA monies to invest wisely, to improve the city.”

About one half is or is going to be used to reduce general tax increases to taxpayers, Dachowitz said. That’s $13 million in this fiscal year and about half that in the recommendation for the coming year.

If revenues are higher or expenses lower, more ARPA money can go to the projects the City has lined up to do, Dachowitz said.

NPS and the City have funded an efficiency study that looks at the operations of both sides of the equation.

Dachowitz said the efficiency study results will be presented in time to be factored into the coming budget.

“I have to say, having been a management consultant earlier in my career, I’ve been very impressed with the professionalism, the thoroughness. They’re asking the right questions,” he said. “…We can use the information we learn in the study to help us make better decisions regarding the budgets this year.”

It’s also possible that health insurance costs will come in lower than budgeted, Dachowitz said.

Last year, Rilling said he’d asked his department heads to cut .5% from their budgets.

“I plan on doing the same thing this time around,” he said Monday. “And I will give them so much credit because last time, some of them found not only the .5% …they found more.”

He said, “The budget you see right now will look a little different when we’re coming out on the other side with a final budget recommendation for approval for this board, for a cap recommendation from the Common Council…. It’s our job to look at this budget and find out where we might be able to make some more cuts someplace, we’ve got a few things that we can shift around. And so as I said, it’s a work in progress.”