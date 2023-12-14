Quantcast

Dachowitz resigns, Norwalk needs a new CFO

By


Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, in April 2019, as he first took the job.

Norwalk is once again looking for a new Chief Financial Officer just as budget season heats up.

CFO Henry Dachowitz is resigning to take another position closer to his home in New York City, Mayor Harry Rilling said in a news release. His last day will be Dec. 29.

Dachowitz was hired in April 2019 to fill the role left vacant when then-CFO Bob Barron resigned suddenly three months earlier, just as City bodies began considering the budget.

“We are sad to see Henry Dachowitz depart as Chief Financial Officer for the City of Norwalk,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “We appreciate his years of dedication to Norwalk and wish him the best of luck with his plans to move forward with a new position closer to his family.”

Dachowitz regularly attends Common Council meetings via Zoom, even when presenting complex budget information. It was rumored he lived in New York City and the news release confirmed that.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Norwalk as Chief Financial Officer over the past five years,” Dachowitz is quoted as saying. “I look forward to working closer to home and spending more time with my family.”

The CFO took heat as the last budget season came to a close, slammed by Common Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A), who said, “Yet again, we are not getting things in a timely manner from the Finance Department.”

Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) echoed her sentiments.

According to the news release, the City will conduct a nationwide search for a new CFO.

Comments

One response to “Dachowitz resigns, Norwalk needs a new CFO”

  1. Tom Keegan

    Congratulations Henry on your new adventure! It was an absolute pleasure working with you and learning from you during my three years on The Common Council. Tom Keegan

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk photos: Wall Street reversal

Read More

Election results sting, but Scicchitano ‘enjoyed every second of it’

Norwalk political notes: Election Night eruption

Norwalkers weigh in on proposed zoning changes

Norwalk breaks ground on affordable apartments with free childcare center

Advertisement


Recent Comments