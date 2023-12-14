Dachowitz resigns, Norwalk needs a new CFO

Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, in April 2019, as he first took the job.

Norwalk is once again looking for a new Chief Financial Officer just as budget season heats up.

CFO Henry Dachowitz is resigning to take another position closer to his home in New York City, Mayor Harry Rilling said in a news release. His last day will be Dec. 29.

Dachowitz was hired in April 2019 to fill the role left vacant when then-CFO Bob Barron resigned suddenly three months earlier, just as City bodies began considering the budget.

“We are sad to see Henry Dachowitz depart as Chief Financial Officer for the City of Norwalk,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “We appreciate his years of dedication to Norwalk and wish him the best of luck with his plans to move forward with a new position closer to his family.”

Dachowitz regularly attends Common Council meetings via Zoom, even when presenting complex budget information. It was rumored he lived in New York City and the news release confirmed that.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Norwalk as Chief Financial Officer over the past five years,” Dachowitz is quoted as saying. “I look forward to working closer to home and spending more time with my family.”

The CFO took heat as the last budget season came to a close, slammed by Common Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A), who said, “Yet again, we are not getting things in a timely manner from the Finance Department.”

Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) echoed her sentiments.

According to the news release, the City will conduct a nationwide search for a new CFO.