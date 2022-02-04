Darien BoE members turn down Open Choice; Duff, Norwalk Council members urge them to think again

NORWALK, Conn. – The Darien Board of Education is being asked to reconsider its choice to reject Norwalk schoolchildren.

Darien BoE members voted 5-4 Tuesday to not participate in the Open Choice Program, thereby refusing to accept 16 Norwalk kindergartners into Darien’s four elementary schools in September. Opponents cited finances as among their reasons for turning down the opportunity; one Board member said not allowing Open Choice would cost the district $30,000.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) and State Sen. Pat Billie Miller (D-27) released a statement in response. So did four Norwalk Common Council members.

“Last legislative session we were proud to expand the successful Open Choice program to include Norwalk, opening the door for students to attend public schools in surrounding towns, including Darien,” Duff, Haskell and Miller said. “Open Choice is a win-win, allowing both urban and suburban students to gain exposure to new communities and experiences. Strengthening the understandings of diversity and inclusion among our young people cannot be done with just a mission statement. Diversity and inclusion are lived, not just promised. We call on the Darien Board of Education to reconsider their rejection of the Open Choice Program and do what is best for both Darien and Norwalk students.”

The Council members – Jenn McMurrer (D-District C), Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large), Dominique Johnson (D-At Large) and Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) – said they were “deeply disappointed” by the vote. “This voluntary, longstanding program, which has succeeded in districts across the state, would have allowed up to 16 Norwalk kindergarten-age students to attend Darien’s elementary schools next year. The Open Choice program is designed to address enrollment, racial, ethnic, and economic disparities between school districts.”

The State’s website explains that the Open Choice program “allows urban students to attend public schools in nearby suburban towns. It allows suburban and rural students to attend public schools in a nearby urban center. Enrollments are offered by school districts on a space-available basis in grades K-12. Lotteries are used to place students when there are more applications than spaces available.”

A year ago, Duff, Haskell and State Sen. Julie Kushner (D-24) introduced a bill to expand the Open Choice Program to include Danbury and Norwalk and provide funding for it. The State legislature eventually set aside $1.175 million over two years to expand Open Choice.

Weston and Westport, which currently take students from Bridgeport, will begin taking students instead from Norwalk, according to the CT Examiner, which quotes Eric Nyquist, Open Choice coordinator at Cooperative Education Services, as saying that.

Darien Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley supported Open Choice at Tuesday’s Darien BoE meeting, captured on YouTube. The five “no” votes came from Republican BoE members and the four ‘yes’ votes came from three Democratic BoE members and one Republican board member, according to Duff, Haskell and Miller.

The meeting began with more than an hour of commentary from the public, much of it centered on Open Choice.

“If Open Choice was available to kids in New Canaan, or Greenwich, I would still be against Darien adopting Open Choice,” one woman said. “It is not the prudent thing to do right now. Over the last two years, lots of education has been lost and our students’ lives continue to be disrupted, and our kids need to be prioritized at this time. I also don’t believe that Darien meets the criteria for Open Choice.”

She said Haskell presented Open Choice as allowing “suburban school districts with a declining enrollment to voluntarily offer seats to students from overcrowded urban districts.” Darien doesn’t have a declining enrollment, she said.

“Open Choice guarantees bigger class sizes in our elementary schools. Open Choice guarantees resources being taken away from Darien students and being given to Norwalk students,” one man said. “Open Choice guarantees more cost per Darien taxpayers. Open Choice guarantees going against the wishes of approximately 1,000 of your constituents. Open Choice is the wrong choice for Darien.”

A woman identified herself as a Norwalk substitute teacher and said she knows from experience that Norwalk middle school students have “smartboards all the facilities that they need. And I just can’t for the life of me figure out why this program is being floated now, at a time when we are a rapidly growing town.”

“As a realtor in Darien our schools are our number one selling point. Small classes, small town feel. We are not Greenwich, Norwalk or Stamford, nor do we strive to be,” another man said.

In the ensuing Board conversation, BoE member Julie Best quoted Director of Finance and Operations Richard Rudl, who formerly worked for Norwalk Public Schools, as saying enrollment projections show there’s space for Norwalk’s children.

Addley said an analysis showed that accepting 16 Norwalk kindergartners would result “in a positive balance of over $200,000.” Playing the cohort out through middle school would “result in $100,000 to the benefit.”

“Our alumni and current students have spoken passionately about the importance of recognizing increasing and celebrating diversity. This is our opportunity to show our students that we are serious about supporting their voices, that we’re serious about change. … There is no point having a strategic plan if we’re not going to try and support it,” Addley said.

Board member D. Jill McCammon, who voted no, said, “I actually do think that at another time Open Choice could be a worthwhile program for Darien. I do think I’d like to take a closer look; it has the potential to be a revenue generator run the right way. But it also has the potential to have some costs.”

Now is “not the right time to implement a program like this” given the uncertain results of the pandemic, said Board member John R. Sini, who voted no.

Board Chairman David Dineen, a Republican, spoke of the appearance of Darien as “a white wealthy town in Fairfield County” and a need to change the conversation.

Dineen voted in favor of Open Choice.

“We have a lot of good things to talk about in this town. We are doing the right thing on affordable housing, we’re doing the right thing on inclusionary zoning,” he said. “And you add to that, you know, ‘we’re going to participate in a program like this,’ and the state starts saying all right, ‘we’ll start pointing our fingers elsewhere because Darien is figuring out to do it in a small way and cautiously and methodically.’”

On Thursday, Duff, Haskell and Miller said:

“According to the U.S. Census report, 91% of the population in Darien is white, 0.9% is Black or African American, 5.6% of the population is Asian, 0.1% is Native Hawaiian, 4.1% is Hispanic or Latino, and 2.1% is two or more races. The Open Choice program helps to diversify the classrooms which leads to better education outcomes for students. Young children benefit from different perspectives and a variety of backgrounds in the classroom. Without a program such as Open Choice, young children lose out on opportunities that make for a successful future.”

The Norwalk Council members said:

“This vote occurred despite clear evidence that the program had every reason to be successful and beneficial to both Norwalk and Darien students. As Norwalk residents, we are proud of the diversity in our schools. We believe it benefits all students to attend classes with children from many different backgrounds. With most of our schools near capacity, however, we would also welcome the opportunity for our students to fill available spaces in Darien.

“We strongly encourage the Darien Board of Education to reexamine its decision for the benefit of its students and ours.”