Darwin Day, a book signing and a lecture

NORWALK, Conn. – Some events around the area:

‘Guide to Being a Better You’

Humanists celebrates Darwin Day on Saturday

‘Can Catholic Parishes Rise Again?’

NCC grad debuts an e-book

Fitness trainer/physical therapy aide/exercise instructor Andre Aiken, author of the e-book Square One: A Beginner’s Guide to Being A Better You Than Yesterday (BoardHouse Publishing, 2020), will sign book posters at 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 6 in the lobby of Norwalk Community College Health and Science Center, West Campus building, 188 Richards Ave. Norwalk, according to a press release. Aiken, an NCC grad, holds a BS in exercise science and nutrition from Southern Connecticut State U. His book is available on Amazon.

Darwin Day, other humanist events

Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) issued a press release announcing its February events:

The 12th Annual Darwin Day Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8 at the Stamford Italian Center, located at 1620 Newfield Ave. Stamford. Keynote speaker Yale clinical neurologist Dr. Steven Novella will address issues confronting proponents of science-based thinking on such topics as vaccines, GMOs, and pseudo-medicine. Details and online registration are at darwindayct.org.

will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8 at the Stamford Italian Center, located at 1620 Newfield Ave. Stamford. Keynote speaker Yale clinical neurologist Dr. Steven Novella will address issues confronting proponents of science-based thinking on such topics as vaccines, GMOs, and pseudo-medicine. Details and online registration are at darwindayct.org. Clinical pharmacologist Dr. Robert Pyke will discuss the impact of sexual dysfunction on American health at the HFFC monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 10 at Silver Star Diner, located at 210 Connecticut Ave. Norwalk. The meeting is open to all via RSVP at Meetup.com/hffcct.

will discuss the impact of sexual dysfunction on American health at the HFFC monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 10 at Silver Star Diner, located at 210 Connecticut Ave. Norwalk. The meeting is open to all via RSVP at Meetup.com/hffcct. The HFFC Trivia Team welcomes the public to its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 18 at Burger Bar & Bistro, 60 North Main St., SoNo (next to Bow Tie Cinema).

welcomes the public to its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 18 at Burger Bar & Bistro, 60 North Main St., SoNo (next to Bow Tie Cinema). Led by Ruth Light, M.D., the HFFC Science Readers Group will discuss a topic to be determined at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 24 at Silver Star Diner. For info on this month’s topic, contact Dr. Light at [email protected]

Catholic parishes’ challenges to be probed in lecture

“Going to Church: Can Catholic Parishes Rise Again?” will be the topic of the 2020 Bellarmine Lecture to be delivered by Rev. William Clark S.J. at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb.19 in Fairfield U’s Dolan Hall, room L01, 1073 No. Benson Road., Fairfield, according to a press release which states that local churches are “severely challenged by scandal, shifting demographics, shortages of resources and leadership, and changing cultural norms.”

A former visiting research professor at Loyola University and the Archdiocese of Chicago, Father Clark is an associate professor of religious studies at Holy Cross College. Having extensive pastoral experience, he has authored A Voice of Their Own: The Authority of the Local Parish (Liturgical Press, 2005), and he co-edited Collaborative Parish Leadership: Model, Contexts, Theology (Lexington, 2016).

The lecture is free and open to the public. More info is at https://www.fairfield.edu/ undergraduate/academics/ centers/center-for-catholic- studies/