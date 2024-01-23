Quantcast

Darwin Day Dinner offers talk about an approach to global warming reduction

Yale Associate Professor Matthew Elsaman. (Contributed)

You’ll enjoy a sumptuous repast–and learn how global warming may be retarded by harnessing the oceans’ power–at the sixteenth annual Darwin Day Dinner, planned for 6 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 10 at The Inn at Longshore, 260 Compo Road South in Westport.  The evening will feature Yale Associate Professor Matthew Elsaman’s talk about a novel pragmatic approach to global warming reduction, augmented by a Science Quiz with prizes. Admission costs $69 per person, or $75 if received after Feb. 5.   According to a news release, science-minded high school and college students’ attendance will be paid for “by attendees and committee benefactors.”  Further info and registration are at DDD-2024-Flyer-1.pdf (darwindayct.org)

https://vimeo.com/869933285
