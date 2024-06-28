Quantcast

Data points: Median home values in Norwalk for May 2024

By


Norwalk’s residential property values continue to skyrocket, with May’s median single family home sale price being reported as $570,500 (Realtor.com), $602,378 (Zillow), and $650,000 (Redfin). 

Realtor/mortgage service TOMO pegged it at over $750,000, telling NoN that potential homebuyers who earn the Norwalk median yearly salary of $107,000  (Norwalk CT – Census Bureau Profiles Results ) and want to allocate 30% of their income to housing will typically come up 70% short of being able to afford that home.

Statewide, May’s median sale price was $440,000 according to Connecticut Association of Realtors President Carl Lantz.

Norwalk’s population has swelled from roughly 50,000 in 1950 to its current level of over 92,000; meanwhile, the gradual closing of several hundred industrial concerns that once thrived here has contributed to the city’s shedding its reputation as southernmost Fairfield County’s last affordable enclave.

  Deron Koppel

    It's about time Norwalk stops being known as "affordable" next to our neighboring towns

