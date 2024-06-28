Data points: Median home values in Norwalk for May 2024

Norwalk’s residential property values continue to skyrocket, with May’s median single family home sale price being reported as $570,500 (Realtor.com), $602,378 (Zillow), and $650,000 (Redfin).

Realtor/mortgage service TOMO pegged it at over $750,000, telling NoN that potential homebuyers who earn the Norwalk median yearly salary of $107,000 (Norwalk CT – Census Bureau Profiles Results ) and want to allocate 30% of their income to housing will typically come up 70% short of being able to afford that home.

Statewide, May’s median sale price was $440,000 according to Connecticut Association of Realtors President Carl Lantz.

Norwalk’s population has swelled from roughly 50,000 in 1950 to its current level of over 92,000; meanwhile, the gradual closing of several hundred industrial concerns that once thrived here has contributed to the city’s shedding its reputation as southernmost Fairfield County’s last affordable enclave.