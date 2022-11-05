Dathan champions comprehensive and affordable healthcare

For 35 years, we have cared for five chronically ill children in addition to a child with neurologically-based developmental and seizure disorders. It has been challenging to meet the demands inherent to nurturing children with a rare genetic disorder while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy. As difficult as it has been to find a possible cure, we have never lost sight of the fact that we are fortunate because we have great health insurance.

As an advocate for those impacted by chronic illness and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities, we have met many families facing much more devastating realities due to a lack of access to appropriate, comprehensive healthcare. The global pandemic that we continue to face has revealed the glaring inequalities in healthcare and as a nation we are only as healthy as our least insured.

State Representative Lucy Dathan has dedicated her time in Hartford to study, identify, and propose solutions to the problems burdening our healthcare system. Lucy believes that everyone should have access to quality healthcare — regardless of pre-existing conditions — and has worked tirelessly to evoke the changes necessary to make this possible.

In just two terms, Lucy has: allowed pharmacists, in collaboration with your doctor, to adjust more medications without requiring as many in-person visits; established a statewide stroke registry; made $12 million available for tobacco prevention and cessation; strengthened the state’s intervention and response to lead poisoning and prevention; expanded screenings for breast and cervical cancer; increased funding to specialty care hospitals; ensured more psychiatric treatment beds; created new home visit pilot for newborns; continued telehealth options; co-sponsored and passed the insulin bill that caps the cost of diabetic supplies; voted in favor of capping the cost of generic prescriptions while boosting the ability of the state to help lower the cost of prescription drugs; and voted in favor of paid family leave.

Lucy Dathan is a champion of comprehensive and affordable healthcare and has worked tirelessly to ensure that her constituents have access to the medical care necessary to lead healthy lives. We strongly urge you to vote for Lucy in November.

Elaine & Chris MacKenzie

New Canaan