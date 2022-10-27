Dathan champions women’s issues

In a time when women’s rights are under attack it is important to get more women seats at the tables where decisions are being made. Sadly, way too often there are women who will not fight to protect their own gender, so it’s not always a woman who is the best candidate for a position. I consider myself incredibly fortunate, as a Norwalk resident, that in the case of Lucy Dathan, I have the opportunity to vote for a woman candidate who is also a champion of issues that are at the core of making progress for women.

Fortunately, our state remains a safe haven for an individual’s right to choose. We set the standard in the nation on reproductive rights by bolstering and establishing protections both for those seeking abortions and for those who provide such services. Lucy, along with other Democrats in our legislature:

Expanded eligibility to perform abortion care to include advanced nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants.

to perform abortion care to include advanced nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants. Blocked Texas and other aggressive states from targeting CT patients, doctors and advocates.

and other aggressive states from targeting CT patients, doctors and advocates. Protected medical privacy by preventing the disclosure of medical information related to reproductive healthcare that is legal in Connecticut.

by preventing the disclosure of medical information related to reproductive healthcare that is legal in Connecticut. Protected individuals from extradition to other states for seeking, providing, or assisting others in obtaining reproductive healthcare that is legal in Connecticut.

from extradition to other states for seeking, providing, or assisting others in obtaining reproductive healthcare that is legal in Connecticut. Provided relief to those targeted by other states in lawsuits.

Not only does Lucy believe unequivocally that women are smart enough and capable enough to make decisions about their own reproductive health, she also understands the importance of things like child tax credits and paid family leave. She knows that it’s not enough to defend a woman’s right to choose without also passing legislation that helps women who choose to have a family.

Women’s equality is the great unfinished business of the 21st century. When women cannot achieve their full potential, both in and out of the home, the entire world loses. In order to make a better future for us all, we must elect women who are also leaders and champions of women’s rights.

This is why I am so proud to be from a city like Norwalk, a place that has exceptional candidates not only with Lucy, but also with two other exceptional Democratic Norwalk women on the ballot this November: Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State and Dominique Johnson as State Representative of the 143rd district. I look forward to a future where even more exceptional Democratic women represent Norwalk and Connecticut.

I am beyond thrilled to have the chance to vote this November 8th for Lucy Dathan to represent my city of Norwalk, and I hope you do as well.

Tina Duryea