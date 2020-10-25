Dathan did the right thing, so should Wilms

By now most Norwalkers will be aware that the City is facing an uptick in Coronavirus cases. We are basically in “code red” mode.

Phone messages from the Mayor and constant information from Lucy Dathan’s (D-142) campaign have kept Norwalk residents up to date with information they need to keep themselves and others as safe as possible.

Face to face contact with constituents is the surest way to persuade people that you deserve their vote. It is especially important to make direct contact with constituents in the last few days before an election.

However, because Lucy’s number one concern is the health and safety of her volunteers and constituents, she has suspended her in-person campaign and is focusing on virtual events and telephone calls.

I commend her for this thoughtful and socially responsible action.

As we all know, the Coronavirus does not distinguish between any political party and I trust that her opponent will take the same responsible measure to ensure that everyone remains safe.

Scott Kimmich