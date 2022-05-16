Dathan endorsed for reelection

NORWALK, Conn. – Lucy Dathan has been endorsed by Democrats for reelection to her post as District 142 State Representative.

Dathan was first elected in 2018, unseating Republican incumbent Fred Wilms, and fended off a challenge from Wilms in 2020. She serves as Vice Chair of Appropriations, and is on the Insurance and Real Estate Committee, the Human Services Committee, and the Care Management Subcommittee for the Medical Assistance Program Oversight Council (MAPOC).

“Who doesn’t love Lucy? She has many sterling qualities,” Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig said in nominating Dathan for reelection.

Flaherty-Ludwig said she was going to highlight two of Dathan’s assets: “Compassion and financial know-how.”

“You could find Lucy organizing food and clothing drives, just as well as you could find Lucy going through the Connecticut budget line by line. Who does that? Someone like Lucy with an understanding. I find that combination of compassion and financial know how really powerful.”

Tina Duryea called Dathan an “extraordinary public servant.”

As an illustration, she said her mother has a very severe autoimmune disease and relies upon hydroxychloroquine but when then-President Donald Trump told folks hydroxychloroquine was a miracle cure for COVID-19, “within a day, the supply of the drug was almost gone everywhere.”

In a panic she called Dathan, who wasn’t her representative, and within a day, her mother had hydroxychloroquine, Duryea said.

“I think that that is very representative of the kind of extraordinary public servant Lucy is, she does it without looking for any sort of accolades. She does it because it is her nature. And she comes to the rescue,” Duryea said.

Dathan said it’s been an amazing experience and honor to represent District 142 in the Statehouse. She noted that the redistricting means that she’ll be new to 25% of the voters in the district.

“I’m going to be focusing on engaging those voters in the next few weeks so I can get out, meet the new the new people in my district. And so I can understand what’s important to them,” she said.

“I love my job,” Dathan said. “I love sitting on Appropriations, I love going through the budget on a line-by-line basis, even up to 2:30 in the morning, which has happened several times over the last few months. And you know, I love the human services, working in ensuring that we we focus on our safety net in our state. And then my other passion is insurance and ensuring that we can have better health care for the folks here in our state and have more affordable health care, most importantly.”